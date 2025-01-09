To

The Board of Directors of

Tradewell Holdings Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financialstatements of M/S Tradewell Holdings Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows Statement for the year ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, the comprehensive income, the change in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specifiedunder section 143(10) of the CompaniesAct, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtainedissufficient . and appropriate toprovidea basis for our opinion

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and financial statements that give performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and change in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that wereoperatingeffectivelyfor ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from any material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management is continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

* Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work maybeinfluenced. and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during ouraudit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section 11of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including comprehensive income, Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Reports are in agreement with there relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report inAnnexure B.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations give to us:

i. The Company has not disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements of lease hold residential plot carrying value of Rs.3.69 lakhs which is under dispute.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a). The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b). The Management has represented, that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been Received by the Company from any person or entity,including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), With the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly,lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party("Ultimate Beneficiaries") provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c). Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under paragraph 2(h)(iv) (a)&(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the implementation Guide on Reporting of Audit trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014,the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail(edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of audit trail of feature being tempered with during the course of our audit.

The back up of audit trail (edit log) has been maintained on the servers physically located in India for the financial year ended 31sth March,2024.

FOR SHYAM RASTOGI & CO. Chartered Accountants (FRN 506951C) Sd/- SHYAM RASTOGI Place:- Delhi (Partner) Date :- 30-05-2024 M.No.085687 UDIN:24085687BKFKRD1155

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph1under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report to even date to the members of Tradewell Holdings Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024.

1. Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Companies(Auditors Report)Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

i) In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

a) A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable freehold properties of land and buildings are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except a lease hold residential plot carrying value of Rs. 3.69 lakhs which is under dispute which would impact its financial position.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

ii) a) Stock in trade comprises the inventories of shares and securities which were physically verified and reconciled by the management with reference to confirmation/statements from brokers and holding statement from depository participants, during the year and coverage and procedure of such verificationby the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate of such verification was noticed .

b) No working limit was sanctioned from banks/financial institutions during the year on the basis of current assets of the company Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

iii) a) During the year the company has not made any investments, nor provided any guarantee or security but granted unsecured loan in the nature of loan to a company as stated below:

Particulars Amount(in lakhs) Aggregate amount during the year ended 31-03-2024 -Subsidiaries Nil - Others 100.00 Balance outstanding as at 31-03-2024 -Subsidiaries - Others (including interest) 3.71

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of loan are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest;

c) There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and therefore we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest.

d) Since the term of arrangement do not stipulate any repayment schedule we are unable to comment whether the amount is overdue or not.

e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties

f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to u, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act to the loans, investments, guarantees and securities made, as applicable.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company was generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund-administrative charges, Income Tax, Good and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund- administrative charges, Income Tax, Good and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. viii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded in the books of account in the tax assessments under income tax act,1961(43 of 1961) as income during the year .Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (viii) of the Order are not applicable.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained,

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures,

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable .

b) The company had not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable .

xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the period. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xi) of the Order are not applicable .

xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us;

xv) On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi) a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activitieswithout Certificateof Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per valid the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,

(c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss in the financial but in the immediate financial year there was a cash loss of rupees 41.07 Lakhs.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable .

xix)) On the information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company .

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor an assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet , will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 are not applicable on the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xx) of the Order are not applicable.

xix) The company is not required to prepare Consolidate financial.Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xxi) of the Order are not applicable .

FOR SHYAM RASTOGI & CO. Chartered Accountants (FRN 506951C) Sd/- SHYAM RASTOGI Place:- Delhi (Partner) Date :- 30-05-2024 M.No.085687 UDIN:24085687BKFKRD1155

ANNEXURE "B"TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of to the members of Tradewell Holdings Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause(I) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Tradewell Holdings Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that wereoperatingeffectivelyfor ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companysinternalfinancialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note}issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standard on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. The Guidance Note and those Standard require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidenceabouttheadequacyoftheinternalfinancialcontrols system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

1. A companys internal financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance controlover regarding the reliability of financial statements for external purposes in reportingandthepreparationof accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys financial internal control over reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion Becauseoftheinherentlimitationsofinternalfinancial or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are the risk that the internal financial control over financial or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reportingwereoperatingeffectivelyas at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.