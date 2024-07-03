Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹76.87
Prev. Close₹80.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹76.87
Day's Low₹76.85
52 Week's High₹114.09
52 Week's Low₹42.65
Book Value₹19.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.06
P/E17.11
EPS4.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.4
0.93
1.34
1.37
Net Worth
6.4
3.93
4.34
4.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.08
0.4
0
0.99
yoy growth (%)
1,144.62
4,437.43
-99.09
-38.6
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.5
-0.5
-0.57
-0.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.56
-0.65
-1.15
-1.17
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.12
-0.2
Tax paid
0.11
-0.13
0.53
0.3
Working capital
-0.54
-0.01
-0.65
-0.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,144.62
4,437.43
-99.09
-38.6
Op profit growth
-2.61
-47.58
9.75
170.17
EBIT growth
-13.74
-45.52
0.35
110.79
Net profit growth
-43.18
25.62
-28.3
85.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
3.09
3.01
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
3.09
3.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Kamal Manchanda
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Aruna Manchanda
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nalin Mohan Mathur
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Munish Bhardwaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kunal Pandey
Reports by Tradewell Holdings Ltd
Summary
Tradewell Holding Limited (Formerly known Brand Realty Services Ltd) was incorporated in 1995, with an aim to build a team of Specialists and Top performing Real Estate Advisors who offer quality Real Estate services in a market which is flooded with unorganized players. The Company changed its name from Brand Realty Services Limited to Tradewell Holding Limited in 2021-22.The main Promoter of the Company, Mr. Kamal Manchanda, a Graduate from IIT, conceived the idea of building a team of quality Real Estate professionals and creating a hub of organized Real Estate consulting services. The promoters have had extensive experience of over 20 years in Investment Advisory business, Retail chain development, Real Estate investments and developments. The Company is a Network of Real Estate professionals who provide a complete gamut of Real Estate services which includes Buying and Selling of Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional properties, Commercial and Retail leasing, Consultation and Advisory services and assistance in Home loans etc. Brand Realty Advisors are seen as Experts and Specialists in their fields and they are backed by a team of youthful and energetic young professionals from the field of Sales, Marketing, Human resource (HR), Customer relations, Legal, Training and Finance, contributing their best in their own fields. The Real Estate professionals from the company work with the aim to become the most trusted Advisors of their clients by always acting
The Tradewell Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹76.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tradewell Holdings Ltd is ₹23.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tradewell Holdings Ltd is 17.11 and 4.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tradewell Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tradewell Holdings Ltd is ₹42.65 and ₹114.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tradewell Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.01%, 3 Years at 38.35%, 1 Year at 89.38%, 6 Month at 10.83%, 3 Month at -3.85% and 1 Month at 3.90%.
