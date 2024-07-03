iifl-logo-icon 1
Tradewell Holdings Ltd Share Price

76.85
(-4.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open76.87
  • Day's High76.87
  • 52 Wk High114.09
  • Prev. Close80.77
  • Day's Low76.85
  • 52 Wk Low 42.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E17.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.49
  • EPS4.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tradewell Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

76.87

Prev. Close

80.77

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

76.87

Day's Low

76.85

52 Week's High

114.09

52 Week's Low

42.65

Book Value

19.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.06

P/E

17.11

EPS

4.72

Divi. Yield

0

Tradewell Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Tradewell Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tradewell Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 26.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tradewell Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.4

0.93

1.34

1.37

Net Worth

6.4

3.93

4.34

4.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.08

0.4

0

0.99

yoy growth (%)

1,144.62

4,437.43

-99.09

-38.6

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.5

-0.5

-0.57

-0.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.56

-0.65

-1.15

-1.17

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.12

-0.2

Tax paid

0.11

-0.13

0.53

0.3

Working capital

-0.54

-0.01

-0.65

-0.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,144.62

4,437.43

-99.09

-38.6

Op profit growth

-2.61

-47.58

9.75

170.17

EBIT growth

-13.74

-45.52

0.35

110.79

Net profit growth

-43.18

25.62

-28.3

85.87

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

3.09

3.01

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

3.09

3.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.15

Tradewell Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tradewell Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Kamal Manchanda

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Aruna Manchanda

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nalin Mohan Mathur

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Munish Bhardwaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kunal Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tradewell Holdings Ltd

Summary

Tradewell Holding Limited (Formerly known Brand Realty Services Ltd) was incorporated in 1995, with an aim to build a team of Specialists and Top performing Real Estate Advisors who offer quality Real Estate services in a market which is flooded with unorganized players. The Company changed its name from Brand Realty Services Limited to Tradewell Holding Limited in 2021-22.The main Promoter of the Company, Mr. Kamal Manchanda, a Graduate from IIT, conceived the idea of building a team of quality Real Estate professionals and creating a hub of organized Real Estate consulting services. The promoters have had extensive experience of over 20 years in Investment Advisory business, Retail chain development, Real Estate investments and developments. The Company is a Network of Real Estate professionals who provide a complete gamut of Real Estate services which includes Buying and Selling of Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional properties, Commercial and Retail leasing, Consultation and Advisory services and assistance in Home loans etc. Brand Realty Advisors are seen as Experts and Specialists in their fields and they are backed by a team of youthful and energetic young professionals from the field of Sales, Marketing, Human resource (HR), Customer relations, Legal, Training and Finance, contributing their best in their own fields. The Real Estate professionals from the company work with the aim to become the most trusted Advisors of their clients by always acting
Company FAQs

What is the Tradewell Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Tradewell Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹76.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tradewell Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tradewell Holdings Ltd is ₹23.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tradewell Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tradewell Holdings Ltd is 17.11 and 4.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tradewell Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tradewell Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tradewell Holdings Ltd is ₹42.65 and ₹114.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tradewell Holdings Ltd?

Tradewell Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.01%, 3 Years at 38.35%, 1 Year at 89.38%, 6 Month at 10.83%, 3 Month at -3.85% and 1 Month at 3.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tradewell Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tradewell Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.17 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 26.81 %

