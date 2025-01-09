Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.73
77.34
Op profit growth
56.03
24.74
EBIT growth
8.71
-37.86
Net profit growth
-34.53
-33.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.36
5.51
7.83
EBIT margin
7.96
7.52
21.47
Net profit margin
2.61
4.1
10.91
RoCE
0.95
1.86
RoNW
0.28
0.43
RoA
0.07
0.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.27
0.41
0.62
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.36
0.08
0.32
Book value per share
24.16
23.89
23.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
103.7
53.65
77.41
P/CEPS
-76.52
246.44
146.68
P/B
1.15
0.92
2.04
EV/EBIDTA
86.82
29.98
38.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-46.6
-20.19
-36.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
161.23
129.37
Inventory days
164.76
185
Creditor days
-3.85
-2.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.61
-3.17
-4.94
Net debt / equity
4.07
0.43
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
114.12
18.75
21.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-30.02
-40.78
-56.08
Other costs
-61.6
-53.7
-36.08
