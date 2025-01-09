iifl-logo-icon 1
Tradewell Holdings Ltd Key Ratios

76.47
(-0.49%)
Jan 9, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.73

77.34

Op profit growth

56.03

24.74

EBIT growth

8.71

-37.86

Net profit growth

-34.53

-33.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.36

5.51

7.83

EBIT margin

7.96

7.52

21.47

Net profit margin

2.61

4.1

10.91

RoCE

0.95

1.86

RoNW

0.28

0.43

RoA

0.07

0.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.27

0.41

0.62

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.36

0.08

0.32

Book value per share

24.16

23.89

23.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

103.7

53.65

77.41

P/CEPS

-76.52

246.44

146.68

P/B

1.15

0.92

2.04

EV/EBIDTA

86.82

29.98

38.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-46.6

-20.19

-36.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

161.23

129.37

Inventory days

164.76

185

Creditor days

-3.85

-2.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.61

-3.17

-4.94

Net debt / equity

4.07

0.43

0.41

Net debt / op. profit

114.12

18.75

21.74

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-30.02

-40.78

-56.08

Other costs

-61.6

-53.7

-36.08

