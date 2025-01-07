iifl-logo-icon 1
Tradewell Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

76.85
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.08

0.4

0

0.99

yoy growth (%)

1,144.62

4,437.43

-99.09

-38.6

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.5

-0.5

-0.57

-0.77

As % of sales

9.97

122.72

6,438.85

78.01

Other costs

-5.04

-0.39

-0.35

-1.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

99.28

95.67

3,910.18

106.12

Operating profit

-0.47

-0.48

-0.92

-0.84

OPM

-9.26

-118.39

-10,249.04

-84.13

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.12

-0.2

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.08

-0.12

-0.14

Other income

0.07

0

0.01

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.56

-0.65

-1.15

-1.17

Taxes

0.11

-0.13

0.53

0.3

Tax rate

-20.79

20.4

-45.95

-26.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.44

-0.78

-0.62

-0.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.44

-0.78

-0.62

-0.86

yoy growth (%)

-43.18

25.62

-28.3

85.87

NPM

-8.75

-191.89

-6,930.65

-87.09

