Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.08
0.4
0
0.99
yoy growth (%)
1,144.62
4,437.43
-99.09
-38.6
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.5
-0.5
-0.57
-0.77
As % of sales
9.97
122.72
6,438.85
78.01
Other costs
-5.04
-0.39
-0.35
-1.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
99.28
95.67
3,910.18
106.12
Operating profit
-0.47
-0.48
-0.92
-0.84
OPM
-9.26
-118.39
-10,249.04
-84.13
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.12
-0.2
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.08
-0.12
-0.14
Other income
0.07
0
0.01
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.56
-0.65
-1.15
-1.17
Taxes
0.11
-0.13
0.53
0.3
Tax rate
-20.79
20.4
-45.95
-26.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.44
-0.78
-0.62
-0.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.44
-0.78
-0.62
-0.86
yoy growth (%)
-43.18
25.62
-28.3
85.87
NPM
-8.75
-191.89
-6,930.65
-87.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.