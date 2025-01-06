iifl-logo-icon 1
Tradewell Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

76.85
(-4.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tradewell Holdings Ltd

Tradewell Hold FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.56

-0.65

-1.15

-1.17

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.12

-0.2

Tax paid

0.11

-0.13

0.53

0.3

Working capital

-0.54

-0.01

-0.65

-0.51

Other operating items

Operating

-1.07

-0.88

-1.39

-1.58

Capital expenditure

-0.02

0.12

-0.37

0.11

Free cash flow

-1.09

-0.76

-1.76

-1.47

Equity raised

3.63

5.2

6.45

8.19

Investing

-0.05

0.02

0.03

0.04

Financing

5.75

2.82

0.84

-0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.24

7.28

5.55

6.74

