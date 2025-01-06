Tradewell Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.56
-0.65
-1.15
-1.17
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.12
-0.2
Tax paid
0.11
-0.13
0.53
0.3
Working capital
-0.54
-0.01
-0.65
-0.51
Other operating items
Operating
-1.07
-0.88
-1.39
-1.58
Capital expenditure
-0.02
0.12
-0.37
0.11
Free cash flow
-1.09
-0.76
-1.76
-1.47
Equity raised
3.63
5.2
6.45
8.19
Investing
-0.05
0.02
0.03
0.04
Financing
5.75
2.82
0.84
-0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.24
7.28
5.55
6.74
