Tradewell Holdings Ltd Summary

Tradewell Holding Limited (Formerly known Brand Realty Services Ltd) was incorporated in 1995, with an aim to build a team of Specialists and Top performing Real Estate Advisors who offer quality Real Estate services in a market which is flooded with unorganized players. The Company changed its name from Brand Realty Services Limited to Tradewell Holding Limited in 2021-22.The main Promoter of the Company, Mr. Kamal Manchanda, a Graduate from IIT, conceived the idea of building a team of quality Real Estate professionals and creating a hub of organized Real Estate consulting services. The promoters have had extensive experience of over 20 years in Investment Advisory business, Retail chain development, Real Estate investments and developments. The Company is a Network of Real Estate professionals who provide a complete gamut of Real Estate services which includes Buying and Selling of Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional properties, Commercial and Retail leasing, Consultation and Advisory services and assistance in Home loans etc. Brand Realty Advisors are seen as Experts and Specialists in their fields and they are backed by a team of youthful and energetic young professionals from the field of Sales, Marketing, Human resource (HR), Customer relations, Legal, Training and Finance, contributing their best in their own fields. The Real Estate professionals from the company work with the aim to become the most trusted Advisors of their clients by always acting in the best interests of the clients.In 2020-21, the Company adopted other Business Activities i.e., Share Trading as mentioned in other objects of Memorandum of Association of the Company and earned substantial revenues from such business.