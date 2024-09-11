Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.93
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.1
11.97
7.26
5.33
Net Worth
34.03
12.07
7.36
5.43
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
65.81
36.3
27.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.81
36.3
27.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.35
0.52
0.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,048.15
|30.52
|14,64,656.1
|12,994
|1.8
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,864.4
|28.04
|7,74,126.25
|6,813
|2.47
|34,257
|199.29
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,844.75
|42.4
|5,00,603.37
|3,216
|2.82
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
546.95
|29.94
|2,86,136.11
|2,713.5
|0.18
|16,895.8
|120.74
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,973.8
|38.84
|1,76,934.34
|1,220.2
|1.09
|9,104.6
|684.53
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
DAS JITENDRA NARAYAN
Whole-time Director
Poonam Das
Non Executive Director
Ashok Mittal
Independent Director
Shruti Vijay Thakkar
Independent Director
Vipul Magon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dipak Kumar Pandey.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
