Trans Freight Containers Ltd Summary

Trans Freight Containers Ltd was incorporated in year 1974. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of marine freight cargo containers. The company also manufactures truck body panels which have applications in the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electronic and the White goods industries. The companys headquarter is at Mumbai. They are having their manufacturing facility located at Tarapur in Maharashtra.In 1994, the company undertook an expansion-cum-modernization programme by increasing their capacity from 18,000 TEUs to 30,000 TEUs per annum at their Tarapur plant. They also implemented the 40-foot container line made by Korean technicians. It entered into a technical collaboration with Morteo Industries, Italy, and floated a joint venture company namely, Morteo Trans-Freight Reefer Containers Ltd, for manufacturing 10,000 refrigerated containers. The plant was set up at Patalganga.In the year 1995, the company set up a joint venture, Trans Freight Polyfont Panels, with the French company, Polyfont a leading European manufacturer of composite panels - for the fabrication of trailers and truck bodies. During the year 1995-96, the company increased the installed capacity of marine cargo containers from 12,000 to 15,000.In May 2008, the company sold their entire 3,000,000 equity share of Morteo Trans Freight Reefer Containers Ltd and therefore Morteo Trans Freight Reefer Containers Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.Enjoying the repeated patronage of leasing companies like Trans America, Cronos, Container Application International (CAI), United Container System (UCS), Interagent, Martainer, and Shipping companies like Ignazio, Messina Lines, CGM, Zim Navigation Lines, Shipping Corporation of India, Orient Express Lines, Contship Containerlines Ltd., the Company positioned containers anywhere in the world, largely due to liberal and favourable government policies which actively encouraged exports, creating a growing demand for outward bound containers from Indian ports.The entire production of the Company has been exported, which accounts for highest percentage of Indias market share. With an expansion of capacity, TFC will be intensifying its market share in the years to come.