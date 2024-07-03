iifl-logo-icon 1
Trans Freight Containers Ltd Share Price

35
(2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.69
  • Day's High35
  • 52 Wk High47.74
  • Prev. Close34.01
  • Day's Low34.6
  • 52 Wk Low 22.81
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E26.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.82
  • EPS1.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Trans Freight Containers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

34.69

Prev. Close

34.01

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

35

Day's Low

34.6

52 Week's High

47.74

52 Week's Low

22.81

Book Value

52.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.48

P/E

26.78

EPS

1.27

Divi. Yield

0

Trans Freight Containers Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Trans Freight Containers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trans Freight Containers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 39.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trans Freight Containers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.28

7.28

7.28

7.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.8

29.72

23.88

22.77

Net Worth

38.08

37

31.16

30.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.94

0.32

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

187.27

-37.08

Raw materials

-0.01

0

-1.73

-1.08

As % of sales

192.42

0

183.69

330.33

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.24

-0.24

-0.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.67

-14.08

0.1

8.87

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.24

-0.31

-0.35

Tax paid

-0.98

0

0

-1.78

Working capital

8.19

-0.42

-1.55

-0.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

187.27

-37.08

Op profit growth

-96.31

849.69

-22.64

58.03

EBIT growth

-168.69

-13,438.63

-98.8

-2,591.68

Net profit growth

-161.68

-13,438.63

-98.51

-2,091.68

No Record Found

Trans Freight Containers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trans Freight Containers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Badal Mittal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anil Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pushpalatha V Mishra

Independent Director

NARENDRA MUNDRA

Independent Director

Runnu Polley

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trans Freight Containers Ltd

Summary

Trans Freight Containers Ltd was incorporated in year 1974. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of marine freight cargo containers. The company also manufactures truck body panels which have applications in the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electronic and the White goods industries. The companys headquarter is at Mumbai. They are having their manufacturing facility located at Tarapur in Maharashtra.In 1994, the company undertook an expansion-cum-modernization programme by increasing their capacity from 18,000 TEUs to 30,000 TEUs per annum at their Tarapur plant. They also implemented the 40-foot container line made by Korean technicians. It entered into a technical collaboration with Morteo Industries, Italy, and floated a joint venture company namely, Morteo Trans-Freight Reefer Containers Ltd, for manufacturing 10,000 refrigerated containers. The plant was set up at Patalganga.In the year 1995, the company set up a joint venture, Trans Freight Polyfont Panels, with the French company, Polyfont a leading European manufacturer of composite panels - for the fabrication of trailers and truck bodies. During the year 1995-96, the company increased the installed capacity of marine cargo containers from 12,000 to 15,000.In May 2008, the company sold their entire 3,000,000 equity share of Morteo Trans Freight Reefer Containers Ltd and therefore Morteo Trans Freight Reefer Containers Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.Enjoying the repeated patronage o
Company FAQs

What is the Trans Freight Containers Ltd share price today?

The Trans Freight Containers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trans Freight Containers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trans Freight Containers Ltd is ₹25.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trans Freight Containers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trans Freight Containers Ltd is 26.78 and 0.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trans Freight Containers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trans Freight Containers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trans Freight Containers Ltd is ₹22.81 and ₹47.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trans Freight Containers Ltd?

Trans Freight Containers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.94%, 3 Years at 8.20%, 1 Year at 43.20%, 6 Month at 0.18%, 3 Month at 8.04% and 1 Month at -16.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trans Freight Containers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trans Freight Containers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.39 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 39.49 %

