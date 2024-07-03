Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹34.69
Prev. Close₹34.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹35
Day's Low₹34.6
52 Week's High₹47.74
52 Week's Low₹22.81
Book Value₹52.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.48
P/E26.78
EPS1.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.28
7.28
7.28
7.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.8
29.72
23.88
22.77
Net Worth
38.08
37
31.16
30.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.94
0.32
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
187.27
-37.08
Raw materials
-0.01
0
-1.73
-1.08
As % of sales
192.42
0
183.69
330.33
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.24
-0.24
-0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.67
-14.08
0.1
8.87
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.24
-0.31
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.98
0
0
-1.78
Working capital
8.19
-0.42
-1.55
-0.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
187.27
-37.08
Op profit growth
-96.31
849.69
-22.64
58.03
EBIT growth
-168.69
-13,438.63
-98.8
-2,591.68
Net profit growth
-161.68
-13,438.63
-98.51
-2,091.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Badal Mittal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anil Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pushpalatha V Mishra
Independent Director
NARENDRA MUNDRA
Independent Director
Runnu Polley
Reports by Trans Freight Containers Ltd
Summary
Trans Freight Containers Ltd was incorporated in year 1974. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of marine freight cargo containers. The company also manufactures truck body panels which have applications in the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electronic and the White goods industries. The companys headquarter is at Mumbai. They are having their manufacturing facility located at Tarapur in Maharashtra.In 1994, the company undertook an expansion-cum-modernization programme by increasing their capacity from 18,000 TEUs to 30,000 TEUs per annum at their Tarapur plant. They also implemented the 40-foot container line made by Korean technicians. It entered into a technical collaboration with Morteo Industries, Italy, and floated a joint venture company namely, Morteo Trans-Freight Reefer Containers Ltd, for manufacturing 10,000 refrigerated containers. The plant was set up at Patalganga.In the year 1995, the company set up a joint venture, Trans Freight Polyfont Panels, with the French company, Polyfont a leading European manufacturer of composite panels - for the fabrication of trailers and truck bodies. During the year 1995-96, the company increased the installed capacity of marine cargo containers from 12,000 to 15,000.In May 2008, the company sold their entire 3,000,000 equity share of Morteo Trans Freight Reefer Containers Ltd and therefore Morteo Trans Freight Reefer Containers Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.Enjoying the repeated patronage o
The Trans Freight Containers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trans Freight Containers Ltd is ₹25.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trans Freight Containers Ltd is 26.78 and 0.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trans Freight Containers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trans Freight Containers Ltd is ₹22.81 and ₹47.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trans Freight Containers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.94%, 3 Years at 8.20%, 1 Year at 43.20%, 6 Month at 0.18%, 3 Month at 8.04% and 1 Month at -16.62%.
