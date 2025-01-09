iifl-logo-icon 1
Trans Freight Containers Ltd Management Discussions

34
(3.79%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Trans Freight Containers Ltd Management Discussions

Due to adverse market condition faced by the Shipping industry and Leasing companies worldwide, the demand for newly manufactured containers has not picked up. For maximum utilisation of their existing inventory, the Shipping companies and the Leasing companies are getting the old containers repaired as well as repositioning their empty containers accumulated in low demand ports to better demand ports.

Currently China has become the only manufacturer and supplier of these containers due to very low prices. Thus the Company is not in a position to re-commence the manufacturing of ISO Marine Freight Cargo Containers and this Industry will continue to remain unviable in India till the trend improves.

