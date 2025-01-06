iifl-logo-icon 1
Trans Freight Containers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.81
(-0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Trans Freight FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.67

-14.08

0.1

8.87

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.24

-0.31

-0.35

Tax paid

-0.98

0

0

-1.78

Working capital

8.19

-0.42

-1.55

-0.89

Other operating items

Operating

16.82

-14.75

-1.76

5.84

Capital expenditure

-0.75

-39.56

-0.5

-2.41

Free cash flow

16.07

-54.31

-2.26

3.43

Equity raised

28.16

55.08

53.63

39.45

Investing

0.98

-16.62

1.87

7.6

Financing

5.44

11.62

17.8

17.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

50.66

-4.22

71.04

68.3

