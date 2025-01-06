Trans Freight Containers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.67
-14.08
0.1
8.87
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.24
-0.31
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.98
0
0
-1.78
Working capital
8.19
-0.42
-1.55
-0.89
Other operating items
Operating
16.82
-14.75
-1.76
5.84
Capital expenditure
-0.75
-39.56
-0.5
-2.41
Free cash flow
16.07
-54.31
-2.26
3.43
Equity raised
28.16
55.08
53.63
39.45
Investing
0.98
-16.62
1.87
7.6
Financing
5.44
11.62
17.8
17.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
50.66
-4.22
71.04
68.3
