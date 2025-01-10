iifl-logo-icon 1
Trans Freight Containers Ltd Balance Sheet

33.18
(-2.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Trans Freight Containers Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.28

7.28

7.28

7.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.8

29.72

23.88

22.77

Net Worth

38.08

37

31.16

30.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

2.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

38.08

37

31.16

32.77

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.07

1.35

1.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

26.1

22.33

16.63

14.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.58

14.26

12.41

16

Inventories

0

0

0.08

0.08

Inventory Days

2,979.59

Sundry Debtors

0.07

0.17

0.5

0.7

Debtor Days

26,071.42

Other Current Assets

13.56

17.6

14.4

20

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.54

-0.4

-1.83

Creditor Days

68,158.16

Other Current Liabilities

-2.02

-2.97

-2.17

-2.95

Cash

0.34

0.34

0.77

0.6

Total Assets

38.09

37

31.16

32.77

