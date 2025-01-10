Trans Freight Containers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.28
7.28
7.28
7.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.8
29.72
23.88
22.77
Net Worth
38.08
37
31.16
30.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
2.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.08
37
31.16
32.77
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.07
1.35
1.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.1
22.33
16.63
14.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.58
14.26
12.41
16
Inventories
0
0
0.08
0.08
Inventory Days
2,979.59
Sundry Debtors
0.07
0.17
0.5
0.7
Debtor Days
26,071.42
Other Current Assets
13.56
17.6
14.4
20
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.54
-0.4
-1.83
Creditor Days
68,158.16
Other Current Liabilities
-2.02
-2.97
-2.17
-2.95
Cash
0.34
0.34
0.77
0.6
Total Assets
38.09
37
31.16
32.77
