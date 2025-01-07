iifl-logo-icon 1
Trans Freight Containers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.9
(5.60%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.94

0.32

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

187.27

-37.08

Raw materials

-0.01

0

-1.73

-1.08

As % of sales

192.42

0

183.69

330.33

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.24

-0.24

-0.27

As % of sales

2,415.17

0

26.28

82.08

Other costs

-0.34

-15.78

-0.64

-1.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3,526.01

0

68.41

350.13

Operating profit

-0.59

-16.02

-1.68

-2.18

OPM

-6,033.61

0

-178.4

-662.55

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.24

-0.31

-0.35

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

10.31

2.18

2.1

11.41

Profit before tax

9.67

-14.08

0.1

8.87

Taxes

-0.98

0

0

-1.78

Tax rate

-10.21

0

0

-20.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.68

-14.08

0.1

7.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.68

-14.08

0.1

7.09

yoy growth (%)

-161.68

-13,438.63

-98.51

-2,091.68

NPM

88,657.66

0

11.16

2,153.17

