Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.94
0.32
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
187.27
-37.08
Raw materials
-0.01
0
-1.73
-1.08
As % of sales
192.42
0
183.69
330.33
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.24
-0.24
-0.27
As % of sales
2,415.17
0
26.28
82.08
Other costs
-0.34
-15.78
-0.64
-1.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3,526.01
0
68.41
350.13
Operating profit
-0.59
-16.02
-1.68
-2.18
OPM
-6,033.61
0
-178.4
-662.55
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.24
-0.31
-0.35
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
10.31
2.18
2.1
11.41
Profit before tax
9.67
-14.08
0.1
8.87
Taxes
-0.98
0
0
-1.78
Tax rate
-10.21
0
0
-20.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.68
-14.08
0.1
7.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.68
-14.08
0.1
7.09
yoy growth (%)
-161.68
-13,438.63
-98.51
-2,091.68
NPM
88,657.66
0
11.16
2,153.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.