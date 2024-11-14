Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

TRANS-FREIGHT CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

TRANS-FREIGHT CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir In terms of Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday9th August 2024 at 12.00 noon. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

TRANS-FREIGHT CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Intimation of Board Meeting for Consider and Approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024