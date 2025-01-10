To The Members of

Trans India House Impex Limited (Formerly known as IO System Limited) Report on the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Trans India House Impex Limited (Formerly known as IO System Limited) (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standard are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Other Information Board of Directors Report

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of its Board Report which comprises various information required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act 2013 but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance/conclusion thereon.

B. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwiseappears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management ‘s Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the board of directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors reports that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal Financial control systems in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘1 a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, the cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representation received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure 2” to this report; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except some cases as separately mentioned in Point

vii) b) of Annexure 1 of our report and other litigations mentioned separately in secretarial audit report for the year ended March 31, 2024.

ii) the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii)there has been no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts vide Note 34, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts vide Note 34, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v) The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Rules on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

3. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For Manoj Acharya & Associates, Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 114984W SD/- CA Mudit Singhal Partner Membership No.: 187823 UDIN: 24187823BKFQGJ6888 Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 23, 2024

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Trans India House Impex Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020:

i) In respect of Companys Property Plant and Equipment, Right-of-use assets and Intangible assets

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any kind of intangible assets.

b) According to information and explanation given to us, during the year, the management conducted physical verification of certain fixed assets in accordance with its policy of physical verification in a phased manner. In our opinion, such frequency is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its fixed assets. As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has physically verified property, plant and equipment, in accordance with the above policy during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed in respect of assets verified during the year.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records of the Company examined by us, there is no immovable property.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, representation obtained from Management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) Inventory:

a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventories at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material. b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management and books and records maintained, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at various points of time during the year from banks on the basis of security of fixed deposits, current assets of the Company and property situated at Asarva in the name of Mr. Mitesh Rajput and Mr. Swapnil Rajput as mentioned in Note 11 of our Financial Statements. As per the sanction letter provided to us, the limit sanctioned to the company is Overdraft Facility and it does not require submission of quarterly returns to banks. The Company has no borrowings from financial institutions during the year.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in companies and other parties, granted interest free unsecured loans to companies, limited liability partnership and other parties in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

(iv) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans provided are as below:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount provided during the year ended 31st March, 2024 88409.76 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 31st March, 2024 44086.02

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us in our opinion the advances/investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of unsecured loans are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of interest free unsecured loans given to other parties. According to the information and explanations given to us, no terms related to repayment of principal has been stipulated. Hence, we cannot comment in respect of regularity of repayments or receipts.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us since no terms related to repayment of principal has been stipulated, we are not able to comment on overdue amounts of the loan given.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us since no terms related to repayment of principal has been stipulated, we are not able to comment whether the loan falling due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits and hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of any of its activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Statutory Dues:

(a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Profession Tax, cess and other material applicable statutory dues during the year. We have been informed that there are no undisputed dues which have remained outstanding as at the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. However, in case of deduction of TDS on sales commission, the Company has taken view that TDS is not deductible on sales commission paid/ payable to overseas agents by relying on the judgement of Honble Delhi High Court in the case of Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi vs. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. 2017 912) and The Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi-IV, New Delhi vs. Eon Technology P. Ltd. The company is of view that no TDS is to be deducted on sales commission paid to overseas agents where overseas agents has no Permanent Establishment in India. The Company has not deducted TDS by relying on above mentioned judgement at various points of time during the year.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us, details of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

S. No. Name of Statute Assessment Year Nature of Dues Amount Forum Where dispute is pending 1 U.P. Sales Tax 1997-98 Sales Tax 1,16,536 JT Commissioner of Trade Tax Noida 2 U.P. (Central/Local) 1998-99 Sales Tax 45,254 JT Commissioner of Trade Tax Noida 3 Delhi Sales Tax 2000-01 Sales Tax 71,789 Asstt. Comm. IX, Delhi Sales Tax 4 Delhi Sales Tax 2001-02 Sales Tax 25,72,528 Addll. Comm. II, Delhi Sales Tax 5 Delhi Sales Tax 2003-04 Sales Tax 18,65,674 Addll. Comm. II, Delhi Sales Tax 6 Delhi Sales Tax 2004-05 Sales Tax 2,30,073 STO Delhi sales Tax 7 T.N. Sales Tax 2000-01 Sales Tax 1,84,849 CT III, T. N.S. Tax Appeal Asstt. Comm. 8 T.N. Sales Tax 2002-03 Sales Tax 1,40,111 CT III, T. N.S. Tax Appeal Asstt. Comm. 9 West Bengal Sales Tax 1999- 2000 Sales Tax 2,88,098 Asstt. Comm. South circle, Directorate of Commercial, West Bengal 10 West Bengal Sales Tax 2000-01 Sales Tax 90,650 Asstt. Comm. South circle, Directorate of Commercial, West Bengal 11 West Bengal Sales Tax 2002-03 Sales Tax 10,11,106 Asstt. Comm. South circle, Directorate of Commercial, West Bengal 12 Central Excise Act 1999-01 Interest and penalty 69,969 CEGAT New Delhi 13 Central Excise Act 2002-03 Interest and penalty 19,427 CEGAT New Delhi 14 Central Excise Act Valuation case Excise Duty 15,09,876 CEGAT New Delhi

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(xv) Borrowings:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and representation obtained from Management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to any bank during the year. The Company has not taken any loan and borrowings from financial institutions and the Government.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and representation obtained from Management, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and representation obtained from Management, the company has not taken any term loans and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and representation obtained from Management, on an overall examination of the Ind-AS Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us, representation obtained from Management, and on an overall examination of the Ind-AS Financial Statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order are also not applicable.

(xx) Allotment of Shares

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, representation obtained from Management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has made preferential allotment of shares under review and the requirement of section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(xxi) Frauds

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the records examined by us and representation from Management, no frauds by the Company or material frauds on the Company have been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(xxii) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation from Management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

(xxiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, Company hence reporting under clause (xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind-AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xxv) Internal Audit System

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xxvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xxvii) a) In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has also not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

c) Neither the Company nor any company in the Group is a part of the Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxviii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the Ind- AS Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xxix) During the year, previous statutory auditor has resigned and there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by such outgoing auditor.

(xxx) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and representation from Management. Our report does not give any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xxxi) Corporate Social Responsibility

Since the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 with regard to corporate social responsibility are not applicable to the company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxxii) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Manoj Acharya & Associates, Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 114984W SD/- CA Mudit Singhal Partner Membership No.: 187823 UDIN: 24187823BKFQGJ6888 Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 23, 2024

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Trans India House Impex Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Trans India House Impex Limited (Formerly known as IO System Limited) (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind-AS Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.