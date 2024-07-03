iifl-logo-icon 1
Trans India House Impex Ltd Share Price

20.9
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.55
  • Day's High23.1
  • 52 Wk High44.95
  • Prev. Close22
  • Day's Low20.9
  • 52 Wk Low 16.5
  • Turnover (lac)7.97
  • P/E37.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.72
  • EPS0.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Trans India House Impex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

22.55

Prev. Close

22

Turnover(Lac.)

7.97

Day's High

23.1

Day's Low

20.9

52 Week's High

44.95

52 Week's Low

16.5

Book Value

5.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74.25

P/E

37.29

EPS

0.59

Divi. Yield

0

Trans India House Impex Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Trans India House Impex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trans India House Impex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 44.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trans India House Impex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.53

26.21

16.9

16.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.88

-18.33

-21.25

-20.42

Net Worth

19.65

7.88

-4.35

-3.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.35

-0.32

-0.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.73

3.96

-0.95

-0.86

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.21

0.39

-0.45

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-14.46

11.16

2.06

-4.98

EBIT growth

-109.73

-1,072.85

2.13

-3.98

Net profit growth

-118.51

-515.67

10.92

8.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2006

Gross Sales

33.2

19.7

7.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0.05

Net Sales

33.2

19.7

7.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.44

0.12

Trans India House Impex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trans India House Impex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mrugesh Vyas

Non Executive Director

Mitesh Surendrasinh Rajput

Independent Director

Aditya V. Patel

Independent Director

Nidhi Bansal

Independent Director

Ankit Agrawal

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Mayank Suresh Jolly

Whole Time Director

Irfan Qureshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trans India House Impex Ltd

Summary

Trans India House Impex Limited (Formerly known as IO System Limited) was incorporated on 25 May, 1987. The Company had entered into a joint venture(JV) agreement with the General Binding Corporation (GBC), USA on 19th June, 1988 for manufacturing and selling office Automation products. The JV was terminated with mutual consent between the parties on 31st March, 2002 and more than 74% capital of the Company was held by Smart Bharat Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Smart Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.). The manufacturing activities discontinued since Feb., 2006 since it incurred continuous losses. During the year 2023, the Company was acquired by New Management and Share Capital held by Smart Bharat Pvt Ltd was transferred to New Management. Resulting to this, the Company started trading of textile and ceramic products since last 7-8 months and is presently dealing into exports of goods.In 1992-93, the company undertook a project to install hi-speed blanking press (for making spirals used in binding) and pouch making press (for making laminations), which was financed by a public issue made in May 92. During the year 1998-99, the company consolidated its operations at Noida including relocation of its manufacturing operations from Modipuram.During the year 2002-2003, the name of the Company was changed from GBC Modicorp Limited to Spice Systems Limited effective from January 1, 2003. Further, the name was changed from Spice Systems Limited to IO System Limited effective 14th August 2007. D
Company FAQs

What is the Trans India House Impex Ltd share price today?

The Trans India House Impex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trans India House Impex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trans India House Impex Ltd is ₹74.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trans India House Impex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trans India House Impex Ltd is 37.29 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trans India House Impex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trans India House Impex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trans India House Impex Ltd is ₹16.5 and ₹44.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trans India House Impex Ltd?

Trans India House Impex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.49%, 3 Years at 72.85%, 1 Year at -31.89%, 6 Month at -28.64%, 3 Month at 18.47% and 1 Month at -18.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trans India House Impex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trans India House Impex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.35 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 44.62 %

