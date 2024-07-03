Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹22.55
Prev. Close₹22
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.97
Day's High₹23.1
Day's Low₹20.9
52 Week's High₹44.95
52 Week's Low₹16.5
Book Value₹5.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.25
P/E37.29
EPS0.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.53
26.21
16.9
16.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.88
-18.33
-21.25
-20.42
Net Worth
19.65
7.88
-4.35
-3.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.35
-0.32
-0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.73
3.96
-0.95
-0.86
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.21
0.39
-0.45
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-14.46
11.16
2.06
-4.98
EBIT growth
-109.73
-1,072.85
2.13
-3.98
Net profit growth
-118.51
-515.67
10.92
8.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
33.2
19.7
7.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0.05
Net Sales
33.2
19.7
7.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.44
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mrugesh Vyas
Non Executive Director
Mitesh Surendrasinh Rajput
Independent Director
Aditya V. Patel
Independent Director
Nidhi Bansal
Independent Director
Ankit Agrawal
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Mayank Suresh Jolly
Whole Time Director
Irfan Qureshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Trans India House Impex Ltd
Summary
Trans India House Impex Limited (Formerly known as IO System Limited) was incorporated on 25 May, 1987. The Company had entered into a joint venture(JV) agreement with the General Binding Corporation (GBC), USA on 19th June, 1988 for manufacturing and selling office Automation products. The JV was terminated with mutual consent between the parties on 31st March, 2002 and more than 74% capital of the Company was held by Smart Bharat Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Smart Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.). The manufacturing activities discontinued since Feb., 2006 since it incurred continuous losses. During the year 2023, the Company was acquired by New Management and Share Capital held by Smart Bharat Pvt Ltd was transferred to New Management. Resulting to this, the Company started trading of textile and ceramic products since last 7-8 months and is presently dealing into exports of goods.In 1992-93, the company undertook a project to install hi-speed blanking press (for making spirals used in binding) and pouch making press (for making laminations), which was financed by a public issue made in May 92. During the year 1998-99, the company consolidated its operations at Noida including relocation of its manufacturing operations from Modipuram.During the year 2002-2003, the name of the Company was changed from GBC Modicorp Limited to Spice Systems Limited effective from January 1, 2003. Further, the name was changed from Spice Systems Limited to IO System Limited effective 14th August 2007. D
Read More
The Trans India House Impex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trans India House Impex Ltd is ₹74.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trans India House Impex Ltd is 37.29 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trans India House Impex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trans India House Impex Ltd is ₹16.5 and ₹44.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trans India House Impex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.49%, 3 Years at 72.85%, 1 Year at -31.89%, 6 Month at -28.64%, 3 Month at 18.47% and 1 Month at -18.67%.
