Trans India House Impex Ltd Summary

Trans India House Impex Limited (Formerly known as IO System Limited) was incorporated on 25 May, 1987. The Company had entered into a joint venture(JV) agreement with the General Binding Corporation (GBC), USA on 19th June, 1988 for manufacturing and selling office Automation products. The JV was terminated with mutual consent between the parties on 31st March, 2002 and more than 74% capital of the Company was held by Smart Bharat Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Smart Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.). The manufacturing activities discontinued since Feb., 2006 since it incurred continuous losses. During the year 2023, the Company was acquired by New Management and Share Capital held by Smart Bharat Pvt Ltd was transferred to New Management. Resulting to this, the Company started trading of textile and ceramic products since last 7-8 months and is presently dealing into exports of goods.In 1992-93, the company undertook a project to install hi-speed blanking press (for making spirals used in binding) and pouch making press (for making laminations), which was financed by a public issue made in May 92. During the year 1998-99, the company consolidated its operations at Noida including relocation of its manufacturing operations from Modipuram.During the year 2002-2003, the name of the Company was changed from GBC Modicorp Limited to Spice Systems Limited effective from January 1, 2003. Further, the name was changed from Spice Systems Limited to IO System Limited effective 14th August 2007. During the period 2006, the Company acquired 50.11% stake in Spice Net Limited. On 12.05.2009, Bharat IT Services Limited made an allotment of 27,50,000 equity shares to Spice Enfotainment Limited. Accordingly, shareholding of the Company in Bharat IT Services Limited reduced to 21.21%. Therefore, effective from 12.05.2009, Bharat IT Services Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company.