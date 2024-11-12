Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 19 Oct 2024

Trans India House Impex Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12/11/2024.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Trans India House Impex Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12/08/2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Trans India House Impex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matters as enclosed disclosure. Further inform that the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company by Designated Person and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from the date of this Notice till 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30/05/2024. Disclosure for Raising of Funds through Rights Issue. 1. Raising of Funds by way of Rights Issue and other related matters: (a) Approved raising of funds by way of offer, issue and allotment of Equity Shares of face value of INR 10/- each to the existing Equity Shareholders of the Company on rights basis (Rights Issue), at such price and right entitlement ratio as may be decided by the Board of Directors or a duly constituted Rights Issue Committee of the Board to the eligible Equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date (to be notified later), for an amount aggregating up to INR 49.50 Crores (Rupees Forty Nine Crores and Fifty Lakhs only), subject to receipt of necessary regulatory/statutory approvals and consent as may be necessary/required for compliance of applicable laws, including the provisions of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended and the Companies Act, 2013 as amended. 0001:0001 Right Issue of Equity Shares (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

Trans India House Impex Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Change in Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 23/05/2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25.

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

We are hereby submitting outcome of Board Meeting and disclosure under Regulation 30. Disclosure under Regulation 30.

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

Trans India House Impex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Allotment of Equity Shares of face value of INR 10/- at an issue price of INR 10/- each being face value pursuant to the conversion of Convertible Equity Warrants issued and allotted by the Company to those Warrant holders who had intimated /decided to exercise their right to convert the Warrants held by them into the Equity Shares by making balance payment of 50% of the issue price as per the terms and conditions of the issue of said Warrants. (b) Any other matter with the permission of Chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2024, AND DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 - INTIMATION FOR ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

Trans India House Impex Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, February 05, 2024, have inter alia considered and approved the matters as per enclosed Disclosure.

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024