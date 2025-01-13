Trans India House Impex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.53
26.21
16.9
16.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.88
-18.33
-21.25
-20.42
Net Worth
19.65
7.88
-4.35
-3.52
Minority Interest
Debt
28.2
12.45
4.16
3.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
47.85
20.33
-0.19
-0.2
Fixed Assets
0.03
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
45.68
18.93
-0.21
-0.22
Inventories
4.49
0.01
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
73.14
19.48
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
20.51
11.51
0.16
0.16
Sundry Creditors
-50.16
-11.07
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.3
-0.99
-0.37
-0.38
Cash
2.15
1.4
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
47.86
20.33
-0.19
-0.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.