Trans India House Impex Ltd Balance Sheet

20.5
(-1.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:01:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.53

26.21

16.9

16.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.88

-18.33

-21.25

-20.42

Net Worth

19.65

7.88

-4.35

-3.52

Minority Interest

Debt

28.2

12.45

4.16

3.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

47.85

20.33

-0.19

-0.2

Fixed Assets

0.03

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

45.68

18.93

-0.21

-0.22

Inventories

4.49

0.01

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

73.14

19.48

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

20.51

11.51

0.16

0.16

Sundry Creditors

-50.16

-11.07

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.3

-0.99

-0.37

-0.38

Cash

2.15

1.4

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

47.86

20.33

-0.19

-0.21

