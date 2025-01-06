Trans India House Impex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.73
3.96
-0.95
-0.86
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.21
0.39
-0.45
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.94
4.35
-1.4
-0.87
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.94
4.35
-1.4
-0.87
Equity raised
-39.37
-46.38
-43.55
-41.83
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.13
8.21
10.3
8.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-34.19
-33.82
-34.66
-33.76
