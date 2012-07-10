iifl-logo-icon 1
Transcon Research & Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

0.8
(3.90%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

6.68

6.68

7.15

7.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.82

-6.77

-7.11

-7.1

Net Worth

-0.14

-0.08

0.04

0.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0.29

0.23

0.2

0.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.14

0.14

0.24

0.26

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.14

0.19

0.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.06

0.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.01

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.03

0.01

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

0.15

0.14

0.23

0.25

