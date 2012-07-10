Transcon Research & Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
6.68
6.68
7.15
7.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.82
-6.77
-7.11
-7.1
Net Worth
-0.14
-0.08
0.04
0.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0.29
0.23
0.2
0.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.14
0.14
0.24
0.26
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.14
0.19
0.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.03
0.01
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.15
0.14
0.23
0.25
