iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transcon Research & Infotech Ltd Share Price

0.8
(3.90%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Transcon Research & Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.8

Prev. Close

0.77

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.8

Day's Low

0.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Transcon Research & Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Transcon Research & Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Transcon Research & Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:22 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.52%

Non-Promoter- 72.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Transcon Research & Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

6.68

6.68

7.15

7.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.82

-6.77

-7.11

-7.1

Net Worth

-0.14

-0.08

0.04

0.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

-4.47

EBIT growth

-83.87

Net profit growth

-99.86

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Transcon Research & Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Transcon Research & Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ASHOK AGARWAL

Director

SANGEETA SHEKHAR SHETTY

Director

SHEETAL AGRAWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transcon Research & Infotech Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.94 as Dataline Share Registry Pvt Ltd and converted into a public limited company in Sep.94, Transcon Research and Infotech obtained its present name in Oct.94.The company provides consultancy services in the areas of product innovation, image analysis, quality control, software development and financial and management consultancy services. It operates under two divisions viz, instrumentation division and corporate services division.Instrumentation division processes PC based image analysis system, multi-media system and the necessary software in these fields. It provides high technology solutions and equipment to scientists, research institutions, universities, engineering colleges and R&D laboratories. The corporate services division is engaged in advisory services either of financial or management consultancy nature.The company is in the process of implementing a project of setting up a digitising and imaging centre which was part financed through a public issue in Oct.95. Its CAD/GIS Conversion Center has started operation in Sep96.In July, 1999, the company has achieved the most valuable and prestigious global quality accredition of ISO 9002. It has also executed contracts of CAD/GIS services amounting Rs 64.14 lacs compared to previous years of Rs 26.03 lacs recording 246% growth in the operations.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Transcon Research & Infotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.