Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.94 as Dataline Share Registry Pvt Ltd and converted into a public limited company in Sep.94, Transcon Research and Infotech obtained its present name in Oct.94.The company provides consultancy services in the areas of product innovation, image analysis, quality control, software development and financial and management consultancy services. It operates under two divisions viz, instrumentation division and corporate services division.Instrumentation division processes PC based image analysis system, multi-media system and the necessary software in these fields. It provides high technology solutions and equipment to scientists, research institutions, universities, engineering colleges and R&D laboratories. The corporate services division is engaged in advisory services either of financial or management consultancy nature.The company is in the process of implementing a project of setting up a digitising and imaging centre which was part financed through a public issue in Oct.95. Its CAD/GIS Conversion Center has started operation in Sep96.In July, 1999, the company has achieved the most valuable and prestigious global quality accredition of ISO 9002. It has also executed contracts of CAD/GIS services amounting Rs 64.14 lacs compared to previous years of Rs 26.03 lacs recording 246% growth in the operations.

Read More