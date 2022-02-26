To the Members of

Transcorp International Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Transcorp International Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31 March, 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We invite attention to 1. Note No33 to the Standalone Financial statements regarding Inventory of foreign currency including Rs.17.18 lacs being the value of 8400 USD and 12200 USD embezzled by the staff in F.Y. 2021-22 and F.Y. 2022-23 respectively. Company has not made any provision so far due to pendency of approval from RBI for writing off for 8400 USD and pendency of claim filed with Insurance company in respect of 12200 USD. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

2. We invite attention to Note No58 standalone financial statements regarding balances of Sundry debtors, Creditors, advances given and advances received being subject to confirmation and reconciliation . Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

S. No. Description of Key Audit Matter How our audit addresses the Key Audit Matter 1. Recognition of trading income: - Our audit procedures included, among others, evaluating the design and performing tests over the operating effectiveness of relevant key revenue controls, including reconciliation controls between the transaction recording system, general ledger and bank statements. Trading income inter alia includes the margin generated from foreign currency spreads on the purchase and sale of foreign currency. Trading income is presented inclusive of realized and unrealized income earned from sale of foreign currency contracts to customers. Our audit approach was a combination of test of controls and substantive procedures which include the following:- Why it is identified as Key Audit Matter Deciding sample of Sale and Purchase of forex transactions. This has been considered as a key audit matter because it represents the most significant element of revenue in the Standalone Statement of Profit & Loss. Checked the sample transactions derived. Examined supporting documents for a sample of manual journal related to sale and purchase of currency. Performed tests over the operating effectiveness of key reconciliation controls between the transaction recording system and general ledgers 2 Valuation of deferred tax assets Our audit procedures included, among others, procedures on the completeness and accuracy of the deferred tax assets recognized. We assessed the applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act and the Rules framed there under and developments, in particular, those related to changes in the statutory income tax rate, since, this is a key assumption underlying the valuation of the deferred tax assets. In addition, we also focused on the adequacy of the Companys disclosures on deferred tax assets and assumptions used/ judgment taken by the management. The Companys assessment of the valuation of deferred tax assets, resulting from temporary differences, is significant to our audit as the calculations are complex and depend on sensitive and judgmental assumptions. These include, amongst others, long- term future profitability, compliance of Income tax Act, 1961 and the Income Tax Rules, 1962 framed there under and new developments., and company adopting new tax regime during the immediately preceding year .Hence, it is considered as a Key Audit Matter. The Companys disclosures concerning deferred taxes are included in Note No.20 to the standalone financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Director Report and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the

Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements, that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements is included in Appendix -1 of this auditors report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the

Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

iii. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure 2".

vii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its non executive directors/managing director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. Company has taken approval from shareholders by special resolution for the same.

viii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note No. 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) No interim dividend is declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report.

(c) As stated in Note 17(H) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For ANAND JAIN & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No: 001857C

[ANAND PRAKASH JAIN]

Proprietor

Membership No: 071045

Place: Jaipur

Dated:10thMay 2024

UDIN: 24071045BKCUQB5137

Appendix -1

(Referred to in ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements paragraph of the Independent Auditors Report)

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Transcorp International Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified wherever practicable in a phased manner by the management/ internal auditors and the reconciliation of the quantities with the book records has been done on continuous basis. Discrepancies noticed on such verifications were properly dealt in the books of account.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company except as stated below:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value (in Rs. Lacs) Held in name of Whether held in name of promoter, director or their relative or employee Property held since which date Reason for not being held in name of company Premises at SFS 20, Nehru Place, Tonk Road, Jaipur 2.04 Rajasthan Industrial Trading Company Ltd. No 22.06.2002 Holder of this property got merged with the company in the year 2002 Building at 605-608, Sixth Floor, A Wing, in Sahar Plaza Complex, Bonanza, J. B. Nagar, Sir M.V. Road, Marol, Andheri-E, Mumbai - 400059 211.50 Wheels International Limited No 31.03.2022 Company had received this property in arbitration award vide order dated 26.02.2022 for which possession was taken by the company on 31.03.2022 . Mutation of same with respective authority is yet to be got done. Land with building at Khasra No.48, GT Road, Village Chikambarpur, Dist. Meerut, Uttar Pradesh Land 1009.74 Building 60.27 Transport Corporation of India No 31.03.2022 Company had received this property in arbitration award vide order dated 26.02.2022 for which possession was taken by the company on 31.03.2022.Mutation of same with respective authority is yet to be got done

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanation given to us and as represented by the person those charge with governance, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The inventory being foreign currency and paid documents has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the Management/ Internal Auditors. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed. Discrepancies noticed in earlier years and mentioned in note No. 33 to the financial statement have not been given effect in view of pendency of approval from RBI for writing off the 8400 USD valuing Rs.7.01lacs as well as final decision on the insurance claim filed by the company in respect of 12200 USD valuing Rs. 10.17 lacs

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the information and explanation given to us and as represented by the person those charged with governance, we have observed that figures reported under quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the various heads of ledger as per books of accounts of the company as reported in Note No 54. to the financial statements.

iii) During the year, the company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

a) During the year, the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity, as per following details

(Rs.in Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advance nature Loans in of Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 938.08(Sanctioned Limits- Bank of aroda) and 300 lacs to TAFI 938.08 to Bank of Baroda - subsidiaries, 492.57 - joint ventures 0 0 0 - associates 0 0 525.01 - Others (employees) 0 0 10.40 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 938.08(Sanctioned Limits- Bank of aroda) and 300 lacs to TAFI 938.08 to Bank of Baroda 235.03 - subsidiaries, - joint ventures 0 0 0 - associates 0 0 1.07 - Others (employees) 0 0 5.49

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of company, investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided , are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) The company, in respect of various loans and advances in the nature of loans, has not stipulated the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest. Accordingly clause 3(iii)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d) No amount is overdue for more than 90 days . Repayments are received as and when demanded

e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties, Hence the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year is NIL

f) The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment amounting to Rs. 241.60 lakhs at the end of the previous year. Details of aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 as at the end of the year are given here under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

S. No. Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties 1 Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans 241.60 - 236.11 - Repayable on demand as there is no specific agreement (A) 236.11 - 236.11 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - 2 Total (A+B) 236.11 - 236.11 3 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 97.72% - 100 %

iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act. Year in respect of loans and guarantees given, securities provided and investments made

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has generally complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 read with other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under; where ever applicable; in respect of deposits accepted from the public. As per information and explanations given to us no order has been passed by Company Law Board, or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this respect and hence question of its compliance does not arise.

vi) Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company hence the clause 3(vi) is not applicable.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance,

Income Tax, Service Tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no statutory dues referred in para 3(vii)(a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except following details of which are given below:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount in lacs Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals A.Y. 2017-18 27.61 A.Y. 2018-19 276.03

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, hence reporting under the clause 3(viii) of the CARO is not applicable.

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. However company has allotted 21450 Equity shares to employees under ESOP scheme in compliance of Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, at a price at which options were granted . xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) (a) Company is not required to get itself registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) Company has not incurred cash losses in this financial year i.e. 2022-23 and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) Considering the losses in previous years, the company is not required to spent under CSR activities during the year hence the clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) is not applicable.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Transcorp International Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Transcorp International Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to

Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with respect to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

