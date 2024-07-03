iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transcorp International Ltd Share Price

32.58
(-0.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32
  • Day's High34.3
  • 52 Wk High48.5
  • Prev. Close32.61
  • Day's Low31.31
  • 52 Wk Low 29.6
  • Turnover (lac)8.46
  • P/E112.45
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value16.09
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)103.79
  • Div. Yield0.92
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Transcorp International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

32

Prev. Close

32.61

Turnover(Lac.)

8.46

Day's High

34.3

Day's Low

31.31

52 Week's High

48.5

52 Week's Low

29.6

Book Value

16.09

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

103.79

P/E

112.45

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0.92

Transcorp International Ltd Corporate Action

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

Transcorp International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Transcorp International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Transcorp International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.37

6.37

6.36

6.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.93

44.79

44.54

44.17

Net Worth

51.3

51.16

50.9

50.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,312.89

914.53

2,361.24

813.81

yoy growth (%)

152.9

-61.26

190.14

9.09

Raw materials

-2,269.04

-891.23

-2,330.08

-777.39

As % of sales

98.1

97.45

98.68

95.52

Employee costs

-9.08

-6.35

-11.5

-13.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.53

-4.75

-7.25

34.5

Depreciation

-2

-2.08

-2.54

-1.05

Tax paid

-0.26

1.58

2.17

-8.81

Working capital

-33.18

-5.82

-24.12

27.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

152.9

-61.26

190.14

9.09

Op profit growth

-114.53

-44.38

10.33

-153.85

EBIT growth

-191.93

-46.75

-112.16

478.17

Net profit growth

-108.51

-37.64

-119.76

1,273.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,142.63

2,885.86

2,316.15

917.36

2,367.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,142.63

2,885.86

2,316.15

917.36

2,367.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.6

3.61

17.8

1.61

1.32

View Annually Results

Transcorp International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Transcorp International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ashok Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Purushottam Agarwal

Chairman & Independent Directo

Hemant Kaul

Non Executive Director

Vedant Kanoi

Independent Director

SUJAN SINHA

Independent Director

Apra Kuchhal

Whole-time Director

Harendar Prashar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transcorp International Ltd

Summary

Transcorp International Limited was established in Dec.94. The Company mainly deals in foreign exchange & money transfers and is an authorised money changer. The Company was started with the idea of making finances seamless. In year 2001-02, Wheels International Ltd a company dealing in travel & tours related activities got merged in it. During the year 2010, Company consolidated the operations in both wholesale as well as retail segment of foreign exchange business. The network of branches opened increased tremendously which gave Company a competitive strength in the market. In 2010-11, the Company acquired two wholly owned subsidiaries viz., Transcorp Estates Private Limited and Ritco Travels and Tours Private Limited. it transferred some immovable assets, investments in shares and some security deposits to Transcorp Estates Private Limited on 1st October 2010. In 2015-16, the Company was licensed from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to undertake various permissible outward remittance activities such as remittance for overseas education, medical treatment abroad, Emigration and Emigration consultancy fees and for other permissible purposes. It further licensed to operate the Money Transfer Services System (MTSS) by the RBI and carries on the business of Money Transfer as a principal agent of Western Union. During the year 2017-18, it sold MTSS business in India to Ebix Money Express Private Limited (EMEPL) (erstwhile Youfirst Monet Express Private Limited), which resultant, no
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Transcorp International Ltd share price today?

The Transcorp International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transcorp International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transcorp International Ltd is ₹103.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transcorp International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transcorp International Ltd is 112.45 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transcorp International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transcorp International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transcorp International Ltd is ₹29.6 and ₹48.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transcorp International Ltd?

Transcorp International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.88%, 3 Years at 18.60%, 1 Year at -12.60%, 6 Month at -8.55%, 3 Month at -11.41% and 1 Month at -8.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transcorp International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transcorp International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.05 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 26.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Transcorp International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.