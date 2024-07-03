Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹32
Prev. Close₹32.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.46
Day's High₹34.3
Day's Low₹31.31
52 Week's High₹48.5
52 Week's Low₹29.6
Book Value₹16.09
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)103.79
P/E112.45
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.37
6.37
6.36
6.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.93
44.79
44.54
44.17
Net Worth
51.3
51.16
50.9
50.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,312.89
914.53
2,361.24
813.81
yoy growth (%)
152.9
-61.26
190.14
9.09
Raw materials
-2,269.04
-891.23
-2,330.08
-777.39
As % of sales
98.1
97.45
98.68
95.52
Employee costs
-9.08
-6.35
-11.5
-13.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.53
-4.75
-7.25
34.5
Depreciation
-2
-2.08
-2.54
-1.05
Tax paid
-0.26
1.58
2.17
-8.81
Working capital
-33.18
-5.82
-24.12
27.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
152.9
-61.26
190.14
9.09
Op profit growth
-114.53
-44.38
10.33
-153.85
EBIT growth
-191.93
-46.75
-112.16
478.17
Net profit growth
-108.51
-37.64
-119.76
1,273.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,142.63
2,885.86
2,316.15
917.36
2,367.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,142.63
2,885.86
2,316.15
917.36
2,367.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.6
3.61
17.8
1.61
1.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Purushottam Agarwal
Chairman & Independent Directo
Hemant Kaul
Non Executive Director
Vedant Kanoi
Independent Director
SUJAN SINHA
Independent Director
Apra Kuchhal
Whole-time Director
Harendar Prashar
Reports by Transcorp International Ltd
Summary
Transcorp International Limited was established in Dec.94. The Company mainly deals in foreign exchange & money transfers and is an authorised money changer. The Company was started with the idea of making finances seamless. In year 2001-02, Wheels International Ltd a company dealing in travel & tours related activities got merged in it. During the year 2010, Company consolidated the operations in both wholesale as well as retail segment of foreign exchange business. The network of branches opened increased tremendously which gave Company a competitive strength in the market. In 2010-11, the Company acquired two wholly owned subsidiaries viz., Transcorp Estates Private Limited and Ritco Travels and Tours Private Limited. it transferred some immovable assets, investments in shares and some security deposits to Transcorp Estates Private Limited on 1st October 2010. In 2015-16, the Company was licensed from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to undertake various permissible outward remittance activities such as remittance for overseas education, medical treatment abroad, Emigration and Emigration consultancy fees and for other permissible purposes. It further licensed to operate the Money Transfer Services System (MTSS) by the RBI and carries on the business of Money Transfer as a principal agent of Western Union. During the year 2017-18, it sold MTSS business in India to Ebix Money Express Private Limited (EMEPL) (erstwhile Youfirst Monet Express Private Limited), which resultant, no
Read More
The Transcorp International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transcorp International Ltd is ₹103.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transcorp International Ltd is 112.45 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transcorp International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transcorp International Ltd is ₹29.6 and ₹48.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Transcorp International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.88%, 3 Years at 18.60%, 1 Year at -12.60%, 6 Month at -8.55%, 3 Month at -11.41% and 1 Month at -8.14%.
