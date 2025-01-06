Transcorp International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.53
-4.75
-7.25
34.5
Depreciation
-2
-2.08
-2.54
-1.05
Tax paid
-0.26
1.58
2.17
-8.81
Working capital
-33.18
-5.82
-24.12
27.34
Other operating items
Operating
-34.91
-11.07
-31.74
51.96
Capital expenditure
20.39
-1.51
8.14
0.98
Free cash flow
-14.52
-12.58
-23.6
52.94
Equity raised
88.44
94.58
118.39
80.62
Investing
0.53
-0.46
-2.56
4.9
Financing
10.5
22.57
21.71
27.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.03
Net in cash
84.94
104.11
113.94
167.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.