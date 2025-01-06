iifl-logo-icon 1
Transcorp International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025

Transcorp Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.53

-4.75

-7.25

34.5

Depreciation

-2

-2.08

-2.54

-1.05

Tax paid

-0.26

1.58

2.17

-8.81

Working capital

-33.18

-5.82

-24.12

27.34

Other operating items

Operating

-34.91

-11.07

-31.74

51.96

Capital expenditure

20.39

-1.51

8.14

0.98

Free cash flow

-14.52

-12.58

-23.6

52.94

Equity raised

88.44

94.58

118.39

80.62

Investing

0.53

-0.46

-2.56

4.9

Financing

10.5

22.57

21.71

27.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.03

Net in cash

84.94

104.11

113.94

167.86

