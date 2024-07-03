iifl-logo-icon 1
Transcorp International Ltd Quarterly Results

32.2
(-0.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

485.15

401.03

361.27

541.22

597.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

485.15

401.03

361.27

541.22

597.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.27

10.65

0.38

2.1

0.5

Total Income

486.43

411.68

361.65

543.32

598.11

Total Expenditure

484.98

400.09

362.96

540.23

596.55

PBIDT

1.44

11.58

-1.31

3.1

1.55

Interest

0.78

0.62

0.69

0.58

0.65

PBDT

0.66

10.97

-2

2.52

0.9

Depreciation

0.42

0.41

0.41

0.41

0.43

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.35

0.09

0.05

0.1

0.01

Deferred Tax

0.23

0.09

0.4

0.06

0.08

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.33

10.38

-2.86

1.96

0.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.33

10.38

-2.86

1.96

0.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.33

10.38

-2.86

1.96

0.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.1

3.26

-0.9

0.62

0.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

15

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.37

6.37

6.37

6.37

6.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.29

2.88

-0.36

0.57

0.25

PBDTM(%)

0.13

2.73

-0.55

0.46

0.15

PATM(%)

-0.06

2.58

-0.79

0.36

0.06

