Transcorp International Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
485.15
401.03
361.27
541.22
597.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
485.15
401.03
361.27
541.22
597.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.27
10.65
0.38
2.1
0.5
Total Income
486.43
411.68
361.65
543.32
598.11
Total Expenditure
484.98
400.09
362.96
540.23
596.55
PBIDT
1.44
11.58
-1.31
3.1
1.55
Interest
0.78
0.62
0.69
0.58
0.65
PBDT
0.66
10.97
-2
2.52
0.9
Depreciation
0.42
0.41
0.41
0.41
0.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.35
0.09
0.05
0.1
0.01
Deferred Tax
0.23
0.09
0.4
0.06
0.08
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.33
10.38
-2.86
1.96
0.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.33
10.38
-2.86
1.96
0.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.33
10.38
-2.86
1.96
0.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.1
3.26
-0.9
0.62
0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
15
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.37
6.37
6.37
6.37
6.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.29
2.88
-0.36
0.57
0.25
PBDTM(%)
0.13
2.73
-0.55
0.46
0.15
PATM(%)
-0.06
2.58
-0.79
0.36
0.06
No Record Found
