Transcorp International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.2
(-0.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Transcorp International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,312.89

914.53

2,361.24

813.81

yoy growth (%)

152.9

-61.26

190.14

9.09

Raw materials

-2,269.04

-891.23

-2,330.08

-777.39

As % of sales

98.1

97.45

98.68

95.52

Employee costs

-9.08

-6.35

-11.5

-13.42

As % of sales

0.39

0.69

0.48

1.64

Other costs

-34.45

-19.08

-23.5

-26.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.48

2.08

0.99

3.25

Operating profit

0.31

-2.13

-3.84

-3.48

OPM

0.01

-0.23

-0.16

-0.42

Depreciation

-2

-2.08

-2.54

-1.05

Interest expense

-1.7

-2.32

-2.67

-3.08

Other income

3.93

1.79

1.81

42.12

Profit before tax

0.53

-4.75

-7.25

34.5

Taxes

-0.26

1.58

2.17

-8.81

Tax rate

-49.61

-33.43

-30

-25.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.26

-3.16

-5.07

25.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.26

-3.16

-5.07

25.68

yoy growth (%)

-108.51

-37.64

-119.76

1,273.57

NPM

0.01

-0.34

-0.21

3.15

QUICKLINKS FOR Transcorp International Ltd

