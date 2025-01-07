Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,312.89
914.53
2,361.24
813.81
yoy growth (%)
152.9
-61.26
190.14
9.09
Raw materials
-2,269.04
-891.23
-2,330.08
-777.39
As % of sales
98.1
97.45
98.68
95.52
Employee costs
-9.08
-6.35
-11.5
-13.42
As % of sales
0.39
0.69
0.48
1.64
Other costs
-34.45
-19.08
-23.5
-26.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.48
2.08
0.99
3.25
Operating profit
0.31
-2.13
-3.84
-3.48
OPM
0.01
-0.23
-0.16
-0.42
Depreciation
-2
-2.08
-2.54
-1.05
Interest expense
-1.7
-2.32
-2.67
-3.08
Other income
3.93
1.79
1.81
42.12
Profit before tax
0.53
-4.75
-7.25
34.5
Taxes
-0.26
1.58
2.17
-8.81
Tax rate
-49.61
-33.43
-30
-25.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.26
-3.16
-5.07
25.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.26
-3.16
-5.07
25.68
yoy growth (%)
-108.51
-37.64
-119.76
1,273.57
NPM
0.01
-0.34
-0.21
3.15
