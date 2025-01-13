Transcorp International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.37
6.37
6.36
6.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.93
44.79
44.54
44.17
Net Worth
51.3
51.16
50.9
50.53
Minority Interest
Debt
17.01
6.7
11.18
25.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.35
1.19
1.44
1.28
Total Liabilities
69.66
59.05
63.52
77.19
Fixed Assets
29.58
30.43
34.38
15.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
37.46
37.86
35.17
34.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.3
4.66
6.65
6.76
Networking Capital
-35.1
-47.05
-42.83
4.16
Inventories
3.22
2.95
3.1
2.08
Inventory Days
0.48
0.83
Sundry Debtors
10.82
13.38
6.6
6.39
Debtor Days
1.04
2.55
Other Current Assets
15.21
10.73
16.78
15.86
Sundry Creditors
-15.77
-10.25
-5.84
-4.61
Creditor Days
0.92
1.83
Other Current Liabilities
-48.58
-63.86
-63.47
-15.56
Cash
33.43
33.15
30.15
16.58
Total Assets
69.67
59.05
63.52
77.19
