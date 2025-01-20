iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transcorp International Ltd Key Ratios

30.14
(-0.43%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:37:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Transcorp International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

152.47

-61.25

188.4

8.91

Op profit growth

-44.87

-24.03

173.31

-123.84

EBIT growth

18.87

-75.51

-118.05

294.19

Net profit growth

-316.86

-52.74

-139.03

1,106.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.09

-0.45

-0.23

-0.24

EBIT margin

-0.08

-0.18

-0.29

4.76

Net profit margin

0.43

-0.5

-0.41

3.08

RoCE

-2.28

-1.7

-6.62

39

RoNW

4.99

-2.47

-4.09

10.58

RoA

2.8

-1.14

-2.31

6.3

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.18

-1.47

-3.11

9.95

Dividend per share

0.1

0

0

0.8

Cash EPS

2.49

-2.23

-4.01

9.36

Book value per share

17.74

14.13

15.48

28.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.1

-6.27

-2.92

2.54

P/CEPS

7.77

-4.12

-2.26

2.7

P/B

1.09

0.65

0.58

0.9

EV/EBIDTA

393.15

94.62

-17.31

2.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

8.04

Tax payout

-5.44

-31.15

-19.82

-26.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2.05

5.17

2.93

10.81

Inventory days

0.56

1.95

0.87

2.4

Creditor days

-0.88

-1.44

-1.3

-6.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.58

0.34

1.34

-8.15

Net debt / equity

-0.13

0.83

0.88

0.34

Net debt / op. profit

3.33

-9.01

-7.91

-12.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.05

-97.37

-98.41

-94.69

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.86

-0.63

-2.05

Other costs

-1.58

-2.21

-1.18

-3.49

Transcorp Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Transcorp International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.