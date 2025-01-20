Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
152.47
-61.25
188.4
8.91
Op profit growth
-44.87
-24.03
173.31
-123.84
EBIT growth
18.87
-75.51
-118.05
294.19
Net profit growth
-316.86
-52.74
-139.03
1,106.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.09
-0.45
-0.23
-0.24
EBIT margin
-0.08
-0.18
-0.29
4.76
Net profit margin
0.43
-0.5
-0.41
3.08
RoCE
-2.28
-1.7
-6.62
39
RoNW
4.99
-2.47
-4.09
10.58
RoA
2.8
-1.14
-2.31
6.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.18
-1.47
-3.11
9.95
Dividend per share
0.1
0
0
0.8
Cash EPS
2.49
-2.23
-4.01
9.36
Book value per share
17.74
14.13
15.48
28.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.1
-6.27
-2.92
2.54
P/CEPS
7.77
-4.12
-2.26
2.7
P/B
1.09
0.65
0.58
0.9
EV/EBIDTA
393.15
94.62
-17.31
2.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
8.04
Tax payout
-5.44
-31.15
-19.82
-26.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2.05
5.17
2.93
10.81
Inventory days
0.56
1.95
0.87
2.4
Creditor days
-0.88
-1.44
-1.3
-6.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.58
0.34
1.34
-8.15
Net debt / equity
-0.13
0.83
0.88
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
3.33
-9.01
-7.91
-12.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.05
-97.37
-98.41
-94.69
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.86
-0.63
-2.05
Other costs
-1.58
-2.21
-1.18
-3.49
No Record Found
