Transcorp International Ltd Summary

Transcorp International Limited was established in Dec.94. The Company mainly deals in foreign exchange & money transfers and is an authorised money changer. The Company was started with the idea of making finances seamless. In year 2001-02, Wheels International Ltd a company dealing in travel & tours related activities got merged in it. During the year 2010, Company consolidated the operations in both wholesale as well as retail segment of foreign exchange business. The network of branches opened increased tremendously which gave Company a competitive strength in the market. In 2010-11, the Company acquired two wholly owned subsidiaries viz., Transcorp Estates Private Limited and Ritco Travels and Tours Private Limited. it transferred some immovable assets, investments in shares and some security deposits to Transcorp Estates Private Limited on 1st October 2010. In 2015-16, the Company was licensed from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to undertake various permissible outward remittance activities such as remittance for overseas education, medical treatment abroad, Emigration and Emigration consultancy fees and for other permissible purposes. It further licensed to operate the Money Transfer Services System (MTSS) by the RBI and carries on the business of Money Transfer as a principal agent of Western Union. During the year 2017-18, it sold MTSS business in India to Ebix Money Express Private Limited (EMEPL) (erstwhile Youfirst Monet Express Private Limited), which resultant, now operating as the sub-agent of EMEPL for MTSS business.