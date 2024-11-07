|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Oct 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|0.3
|15
|Interim
|TRANSCORP INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting With reference to the above and our prior Board Meeting intimation dated 23rd October 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that an additional agenda item has been included in the upcoming Board meeting scheduled on 07th November 2024. The newly added agenda will include discussions on the declaration of an interim dividend at the rate of 15% on the fully paid-up equity shares of the company The Board, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee, has approved an interim dividend @ 15% per equity share having a face value of Rs. 2 each of Rs. 0.30/- (Thirty Paisa) per share for distribution among the shareholders of the company for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR), 2015 the Company has fixed record date as 15th November 2024 for the purpose of for the ascertainment of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend and board fixed book closure start from 16th November 2024 to 17th November 2024 (both days are inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024) Newspaper advertisement of Notice for Book Closure Period & Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|0.3
|15
|Final
|Recommended a dividend @ Rs. 0.30/- (Thirty Paisa) per equity share having a face value of Rs. 2 each (i.e. @ 15%) subject to the approval of shareholders, the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said dividend, as declared by the Board shall be Friday, 12th July 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.