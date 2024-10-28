TRANSCORP INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Consider & approve un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024 2. Granting of ESOP TRANSCORP INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 2. ESOP it is to inform you that the Board Meeting earlier which was scheduled to be held on 28th October 2024 but due to unavoidable circumstances it is not possible to held on the scheduled date i.e. 28th October 2024 hence it is now rescheduled to held on 07th November 2024 inter alia to consider & approve Un-audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024) TRANSCORP INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting With reference to the above and our prior Board Meeting intimation dated 23rd October 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that an additional agenda item has been included in the upcoming Board meeting scheduled on 07th November 2024. The newly added agenda will include discussions on the declaration of an interim dividend at the rate of 15% on the fully paid-up equity shares of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Outcome Of Board Meeting dated 07th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)