Board of Directors has approved the draft of notice of 29th Annual General Meeting and draft of Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24 and fixed date of 29th Annual General Meeting on Friday, 26th July 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing/ OAVM. 29th Annual Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024) Proceedings of 29th AGM of the company held on 26th July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)