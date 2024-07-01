|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jul 2024
|10 May 2024
|Board of Directors has approved the draft of notice of 29th Annual General Meeting and draft of Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24 and fixed date of 29th Annual General Meeting on Friday, 26th July 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing/ OAVM. 29th Annual Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024) Proceedings of 29th AGM of the company held on 26th July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.