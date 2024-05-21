TO

THE MEMBERS,

TRANSGENE BIOTEK LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of M/s. Transgene Biotek Limited ("The Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch, 2024 and its profit or loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified undersection 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements in India in terms of the Code of Ethics issued by ICAI and the relevant provisions of the Act, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key Audit Matters How our Audit addressed the key audit matter SEBI ENQUIRY & ITS STATUS Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had conducted preliminary inquiry on receiving certain complaints on the matter of GDRs issued by the Company and its utilization thereof, basically on the angle of protection of Investors interest. SEBI prima facie conducted that the GDR proceeds have been transferred by the Company, directly or indirectly, through foreign subsidiary for undisclosed purposes under the garb of consideration for technology transfer and consequently passed an interim order inter alia, retraining the Company from issuing any securities. The Company has appealed against the said order. Principal Audit procedures performed: The findings of the SEBI as per their order on the utilization/transfer of GDR proceeds for undisclosed purposes point out towards violations of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act as well as GDR approval conditions, the impact of which we are unable to quantify at this stage. > We have verified the orders passed by the SEBI and appeal filed at SAT against the penalty order by SEBI and it is pending for hearing on 21/05/2024. Further on August 28th 2019 SEBI has issued its final order against Ref No WTM/AB/EFD- 1/DRA-4/18/2019-20 confirming its ban on the company to access Securities Market in what so ever manner. Also it directed the company to recover GDR proceeds through its ongoing various measures within one year from the date of its order. > As per the documents made available to us, the management is seriously pursuing to recover GDR money. In this process they have appointed Lawyers internationally wherever the alleged parties involved in GDR scam are present. The case is forwarding in good speed. A Representation was given by Dr K Koteswara Rao to SEBI on 22nd Aug 2020 requesting therein extension of time period to bring back the money, as directed in para 49(a) of the order, because the recovery of GDR funds have been completely blocked due to global lockdown as a result of global COVID-19 pandemic. SEBI considered the same representation and issued a revised order Further on August 31st 2020 revised order no WTM/AB/EFD-1/DRA- 4/08/2020-21 dated 31st Aug 2020 directing the company to recover GDR proceeds through its ongoing various measures within one year from the date of its order. The Adjudication officer in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under section 15I of the SEBI Act r/w rule 5 of the SEBI Adjudication Rules and 23I of the SCRA r/w rule 5 of the SCR Adjudication Rules, SEBI passed an Adjudication order on 27.06.2022 imposing monetary penalty on the Noticees for their violation of the provisions of law. Penalty of Rs.38.00 Lakhs has been imposed on company. Hence the company has filed appeal in SAT against the above mentioned order and as per as the company felt it unjust penalizing without consideration to the facts of the whole issue more specifically on the matter of passing an unfair and unjust order without taking into consideration and in defiance to the earlier passed SAT order dated August 27, 2017 Company filed an appeal at SAT once again which is currently pending for hearing on July 21, 2024. GDR Issue: There is an outstanding balance of Rs.2302.00 lakhs which pertains to advance given to a party out of the proceeds of GDR. The contention of the management is that the payments were made without Companys authorization or knowledge, the same was submitted to SEBI during their investigations. The Management has been stating all through that the entire GDR fund of USD 40.5 mil except for USD 0.6 mil received by the company into its account at Union Bank was siphoned out of its account at Investec Bank. The amount shown in the account as an Outstanding Balance is misleading and factually incorrect as per the documents made available through FINMA and all other sources. Principal Audit procedures performed: The Management is however trying to recover the lost GDR funds based on the factual documented evidences > In our Audit procedure, we have verified the documents as relating the case and its advancement and assessed managements claim on the same. However, the Management as a prudent measure, made full provision for the amount, in the Books of Account considering the facts. > The company has been trying to recover this amount along with GDR proceeds from various parties as discussed above. > However we are unable to opine whether this amount is recoverable or not as we are unable to obtain confirmation from the concerned party. INVESTMENTS: Under the head Investment, an amount of Rs. 9220.10 Lakhs is made in the name of Wholly owned subsidiary company viz. Transgene Biotek HK Limited. > In the absence of alternative methodologies to independently evaluate the same, we are unable to express an opinion whether the said sum as reflected under the above head is recoverable at the value at which it is stated. Subsidiary Financial statements > As we dont have any data of the foreign subsidiary after 2015-16, the sameaudited figures in 2015-16 are being consolidated in financial statements till this financial year. As the subsidiary M/s Transgene Biotek HK Ltd is not in operations, the books of accounts have not been audited for many years. > As per the MCA data base, the company status is " Strike off" and consolidated financial statements does not include this company. The company is not recognizing foreign gain of loss as there are no transactions incurred since many years. The last available figures are of 2015-16 and the same are being carried forward since then for consolidation of financials. The Subsidiary M/s Peroral Bio Pvt Ltd has been applied for strike off of the company and it has been approved by the MCA during FY 2023-24. Hence there are no financials to consolidate as on 31/03/2024.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexure thereto, Business Responsibility Report, Governance and shareholders information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially in consistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed and the reports of the other auditors as furnished to us, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also include maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error,

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the company ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Holding Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the Magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements, that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably Knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced, We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative matters in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the result of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable, that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

a. In our opinion proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

b. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account and records maintained.

c. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

d. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualified ason March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

e. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

f. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

a. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best ofour information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the investor Education and Protection fund by the company.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

As required by the companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the order"), issued by the central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure-B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. TRANSGENE BIOTEK LIMITED as on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date of TRANSGENE BIOTEK LIMITED, Hyderabad on the Standalone Financial Statements for year ended March 31, 2024:

1) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state the following:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. In case of Technology item, we have been informed that certain balancing components are yet to be received without which the technology is incomplete for the full effective intended usage. Subject to this, the other fixed assets have been physically verified by the management and this revealed no material discrepancies.

b. All the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds/lease deeds of immovable properties included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company.

2) Inventory:

a. The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is maintaining proper records of inventory. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification of the physical stocks with the records.

3) As informed to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. Thus clause (iii) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

4) As informed to us, the Company has not granted any loans or made any investments, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Therefore, clause (iv) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

5) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits against the terms of directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions

of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under. Hence clause (v) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

6) The central government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the company. Thus clause (vi) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable

a) The company is not regular in depositing pending statutory dues. The amount of arrears, as at 31st March, 2024 outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as mentioned below:

• Income tax Provision (Asst year 2009-2010) Rs.7.67Lakhs, • Income Tax Provision (Asst Year 2011-2012) Rs.3.86Lakhs, • Income Tax Demand (Asst Year:2013-2014) Rs.73.36 Lakhs • Income Tax Demand (Asst Year:2019-2020) Rs.2.43 Lakhs • The nature of Income tax in TDS Rs. 3.73Lakhs, • Leave Encashment Payable Provision Rs. 0.832 Lakhs • Gratuity Payable Rs.3.29 Lakhs • Provision for BSE Fines Rs.2.70 Lakhs • Provision for Penalty on GDR Case Rs. 37.704 Lakhs

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, income tax and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Nature of Dues Amount(Rs) Period From where dispute is pending Customs Duty demand raised for Non- fulfillment of Export Obligation 14.80 lakhs (Not including Interest and penalties) 2002 CESTAT, Chennai Service Tax liability due to difference of opinion on classification of service 76.15 lakhs 2011-12 Chief Commissioner of Customs, Excise & Service, Hyderabad Service Tax liability due difference of opinion on classification of service 7.36 lakhs 2010-11 Chief Commissioner of Customs, Excise & Service, Hyderabad

7) The company does not have any outstanding dues to financial institutions, banks or debenture holders during the year. Thus clause (viii) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

8) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Thus clause (ix) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

9) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

10) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not provided for any managerial remuneration as mandated under the provisions of Section 197, read with Schedule V of the act.

11) As the company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of clause (xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

12) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of companies act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the accounting standards and the companies act, 2013. Or according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not undertaken any transactions with related parties as mentioned in section 177 and 188 of companies act, 2013, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xiii) of the order are not applicable to the company;

13) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the clause (xiv) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

14) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Thus clause (xv) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2018 is not applicable.

15) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.