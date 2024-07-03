SectorHealthcare
Open₹5.01
Prev. Close₹5.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.26
Day's High₹5.01
Day's Low₹5.01
52 Week's High₹12.46
52 Week's Low₹5.27
Book Value₹-0.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
75.77
75.77
75.77
75.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-82.64
-81.98
-75.97
-71.11
Net Worth
-6.87
-6.21
-0.2
4.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.16
0
0.11
0.28
yoy growth (%)
4,642.12
-96.97
-57.89
54.7
Raw materials
-0.06
-0.01
-0.04
0
As % of sales
35.87
413.59
41.19
0
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.28
-0.32
-0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-10.43
-10.96
-5.65
-19.86
Depreciation
-9.9
-9.89
-9.89
-17.52
Tax paid
0
0
-0.78
0
Working capital
0.23
0.05
-6.9
-1.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4,642.12
-96.97
-57.89
54.7
Op profit growth
-39.12
-58.98
-17.78
126.39
EBIT growth
-3.92
128.82
-76.2
-9.47
Net profit growth
-4.82
70.26
-67.58
-7.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.23
0.06
0.09
0.17
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.23
0.06
0.09
0.17
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.18
0.21
0.27
0.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sujana Kadiam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Jain
Independent Director
Santosh Kumar
Chairman & Managing Director
K Koteswara Rao
Independent Director
Marri Swetha
Reports by Transgene Biotek Ltd
Summary
Founded in March, 1990 by Dr. Koteswara Rao, Transgene Biotek Ltd was one of the first Biotechnology companies in India. Although Transgene began life manufacturing and selling diagnostic kits, it soon moved on to true biotech research, including the research and development of vaccines, oncology , New drug delivery technologies etc. The first major success came when it sold genetically engineered recombinant Hepatitis B vaccine technology along with novel and patented process in 1999 to the Serum Institute, Pune.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of research and development and manufacture of various medical reagents, both chemical and immuno-diagnostic reagents for qualitative and quantitative estimation of bio-chemical parameters and diagnosis of diseases respectively.Transgene Bioteks products are exported to Africa, Russia, China, Malaysia and the Phillipines. The company chalked out a new project for setting up a manufacturing facility costing Rs. 30 crore at the Anrich Industrial Area, Bollaram. TBL is working of four new plants comprising of Oral deliver of proteins and peptides; DNA vaccines; fusion proteins and bio therapeutics. The new project is funded through preferential offer to Batterymarch Financial Management USA and Other Financial Institutions (FIs).The Company absorbed the transfer of technology from RBB Inc, USA for the manufacture and marketing of Erythropoietin during year 2003. The Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of M/S Saket Bi
Read More
The Transgene Biotek Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transgene Biotek Ltd is ₹37.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transgene Biotek Ltd is 0 and -5.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transgene Biotek Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transgene Biotek Ltd is ₹5.27 and ₹12.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Transgene Biotek Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.08%, 3 Years at 7.60%, 1 Year at -43.39%, 6 Month at -40.99%, 3 Month at -32.52% and 1 Month at -19.30%.
