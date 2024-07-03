iifl-logo-icon 1
Transgene Biotek Ltd Share Price

5.01
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open5.01
  • Day's High5.01
  • 52 Wk High12.46
  • Prev. Close5.27
  • Day's Low5.01
  • 52 Wk Low 5.27
  • Turnover (lac)3.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.89
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.96
  • Div. Yield0
Transgene Biotek Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

5.01

Prev. Close

5.27

Turnover(Lac.)

3.26

Day's High

5.01

Day's Low

5.01

52 Week's High

12.46

52 Week's Low

5.27

Book Value

-0.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Transgene Biotek Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Nov, 2024

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Transgene Biotek Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Transgene Biotek Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.68%

Non-Promoter- 70.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.04%

Custodian: 8.27%

Share Price

Transgene Biotek Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

75.77

75.77

75.77

75.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-82.64

-81.98

-75.97

-71.11

Net Worth

-6.87

-6.21

-0.2

4.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.16

0

0.11

0.28

yoy growth (%)

4,642.12

-96.97

-57.89

54.7

Raw materials

-0.06

-0.01

-0.04

0

As % of sales

35.87

413.59

41.19

0

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.28

-0.32

-0.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-10.43

-10.96

-5.65

-19.86

Depreciation

-9.9

-9.89

-9.89

-17.52

Tax paid

0

0

-0.78

0

Working capital

0.23

0.05

-6.9

-1.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4,642.12

-96.97

-57.89

54.7

Op profit growth

-39.12

-58.98

-17.78

126.39

EBIT growth

-3.92

128.82

-76.2

-9.47

Net profit growth

-4.82

70.26

-67.58

-7.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.23

0.06

0.09

0.17

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.23

0.06

0.09

0.17

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.18

0.21

0.27

0.18

Transgene Biotek Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Transgene Biotek Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sujana Kadiam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Jain

Independent Director

Santosh Kumar

Chairman & Managing Director

K Koteswara Rao

Independent Director

Marri Swetha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transgene Biotek Ltd

Summary

Founded in March, 1990 by Dr. Koteswara Rao, Transgene Biotek Ltd was one of the first Biotechnology companies in India. Although Transgene began life manufacturing and selling diagnostic kits, it soon moved on to true biotech research, including the research and development of vaccines, oncology , New drug delivery technologies etc. The first major success came when it sold genetically engineered recombinant Hepatitis B vaccine technology along with novel and patented process in 1999 to the Serum Institute, Pune.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of research and development and manufacture of various medical reagents, both chemical and immuno-diagnostic reagents for qualitative and quantitative estimation of bio-chemical parameters and diagnosis of diseases respectively.Transgene Bioteks products are exported to Africa, Russia, China, Malaysia and the Phillipines. The company chalked out a new project for setting up a manufacturing facility costing Rs. 30 crore at the Anrich Industrial Area, Bollaram. TBL is working of four new plants comprising of Oral deliver of proteins and peptides; DNA vaccines; fusion proteins and bio therapeutics. The new project is funded through preferential offer to Batterymarch Financial Management USA and Other Financial Institutions (FIs).The Company absorbed the transfer of technology from RBB Inc, USA for the manufacture and marketing of Erythropoietin during year 2003.
Company FAQs

What is the Transgene Biotek Ltd share price today?

The Transgene Biotek Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transgene Biotek Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transgene Biotek Ltd is ₹37.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transgene Biotek Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transgene Biotek Ltd is 0 and -5.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transgene Biotek Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transgene Biotek Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transgene Biotek Ltd is ₹5.27 and ₹12.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transgene Biotek Ltd?

Transgene Biotek Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.08%, 3 Years at 7.60%, 1 Year at -43.39%, 6 Month at -40.99%, 3 Month at -32.52% and 1 Month at -19.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transgene Biotek Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transgene Biotek Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 70.04 %

