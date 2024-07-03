Transgene Biotek Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.19
0.06
0
0.16
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.19
0.06
0
0.16
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.14
0.14
Total Income
0.32
0.19
0.13
0.3
0.14
Total Expenditure
0.55
0.88
0.41
0.49
0.59
PBIDT
-0.22
-0.69
-0.28
-0.2
-0.45
Interest
0.1
0.14
0.17
0.2
0.31
PBDT
-0.32
-0.82
-0.45
-0.4
-0.75
Depreciation
0.07
3.71
7.41
7.43
7.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.39
-4.54
-7.86
-7.83
-8.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.39
-4.54
-7.86
-7.83
-8.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.39
-4.54
-7.86
-7.83
-8.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.05
-0.6
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
75.77
75.77
75.77
75.77
7.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-115.78
-1,150
0
-125
0
PBDTM(%)
-168.42
-1,366.66
0
-250
0
PATM(%)
-205.26
-7,566.66
0
-4,893.75
0
