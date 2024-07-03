iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transgene Biotek Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.53
(-4.83%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.19

0.06

0

0.16

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.19

0.06

0

0.16

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.14

0.14

Total Income

0.32

0.19

0.13

0.3

0.14

Total Expenditure

0.55

0.88

0.41

0.49

0.59

PBIDT

-0.22

-0.69

-0.28

-0.2

-0.45

Interest

0.1

0.14

0.17

0.2

0.31

PBDT

-0.32

-0.82

-0.45

-0.4

-0.75

Depreciation

0.07

3.71

7.41

7.43

7.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.39

-4.54

-7.86

-7.83

-8.18

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.39

-4.54

-7.86

-7.83

-8.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.39

-4.54

-7.86

-7.83

-8.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.05

-0.6

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

75.77

75.77

75.77

75.77

7.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-115.78

-1,150

0

-125

0

PBDTM(%)

-168.42

-1,366.66

0

-250

0

PATM(%)

-205.26

-7,566.66

0

-4,893.75

0

Transgene Biotek: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Transgene Biotek Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.