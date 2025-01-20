iifl-logo-icon 1
Transgene Biotek Ltd Key Ratios

4.81
(-2.83%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:37:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4,642.12

-96.97

-57.89

54.7

Op profit growth

-38.95

-58.98

-17.78

126.39

EBIT growth

-3.9

128.82

-76.2

-9.47

Net profit growth

-4.81

70.26

-67.58

-7.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-310.97

-24,155.76

-1,780.7

-911.9

EBIT margin

-5,997.29

-2,95,958.43

-3,910.89

-6,918.57

Net profit margin

-6,154.34

-3,06,601.7

-5,445.26

-7,071.71

RoCE

-26.55

-20.1

-6.74

-14.68

RoNW

-9.5

-6.44

-2.89

-4.25

RoA

-6.81

-5.2

-2.34

-3.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.38

-1.45

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.68

-2.75

-2.15

-4.93

Book value per share

2.93

4.31

6.91

7.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.31

-2.07

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.7

-1.09

-0.96

-0.36

P/B

1.56

0.69

0.3

0.23

EV/EBIDTA

-176.71

-48.33

4.85

-15.55

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

13.9

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

21.52

1,020.86

30.86

1,072.2

Inventory days

64.58

4,083.45

169.78

90.97

Creditor days

-162.38

-195.7

-89.45

-88.61

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

38.18

27.8

4.49

45.17

Net debt / equity

0.5

0.31

0.18

0.27

Net debt / op. profit

-21.45

-11.91

-4.62

-6.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-35.87

-413.59

-41.19

0

Employee costs

-145.04

-8,098.38

-277.29

-197.34

Other costs

-230.05

-15,743.79

-1,562.21

-814.56

