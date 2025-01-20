Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4,642.12
-96.97
-57.89
54.7
Op profit growth
-38.95
-58.98
-17.78
126.39
EBIT growth
-3.9
128.82
-76.2
-9.47
Net profit growth
-4.81
70.26
-67.58
-7.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-310.97
-24,155.76
-1,780.7
-911.9
EBIT margin
-5,997.29
-2,95,958.43
-3,910.89
-6,918.57
Net profit margin
-6,154.34
-3,06,601.7
-5,445.26
-7,071.71
RoCE
-26.55
-20.1
-6.74
-14.68
RoNW
-9.5
-6.44
-2.89
-4.25
RoA
-6.81
-5.2
-2.34
-3.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.38
-1.45
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.68
-2.75
-2.15
-4.93
Book value per share
2.93
4.31
6.91
7.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.31
-2.07
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.7
-1.09
-0.96
-0.36
P/B
1.56
0.69
0.3
0.23
EV/EBIDTA
-176.71
-48.33
4.85
-15.55
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
13.9
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
21.52
1,020.86
30.86
1,072.2
Inventory days
64.58
4,083.45
169.78
90.97
Creditor days
-162.38
-195.7
-89.45
-88.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
38.18
27.8
4.49
45.17
Net debt / equity
0.5
0.31
0.18
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
-21.45
-11.91
-4.62
-6.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-35.87
-413.59
-41.19
0
Employee costs
-145.04
-8,098.38
-277.29
-197.34
Other costs
-230.05
-15,743.79
-1,562.21
-814.56
