Transgene Biotek Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.01
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Transgene Biotek Ltd

Transgene Biotek FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-10.43

-10.96

-5.65

-19.86

Depreciation

-9.9

-9.89

-9.89

-17.52

Tax paid

0

0

-0.78

0

Working capital

0.23

0.05

-6.9

-1.21

Other operating items

Operating

-20.11

-20.79

-23.22

-38.59

Capital expenditure

0.03

0.03

-0.31

-98.56

Free cash flow

-20.08

-20.76

-23.53

-137.15

Equity raised

-121.34

-90.62

-68.96

64.27

Investing

0.01

0

0

-92.2

Financing

13.4

12.79

15.47

18.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-128.01

-98.6

-77.03

-146.47

QUICKLINKS FOR Transgene Biotek Ltd

