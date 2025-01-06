Transgene Biotek Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-10.43
-10.96
-5.65
-19.86
Depreciation
-9.9
-9.89
-9.89
-17.52
Tax paid
0
0
-0.78
0
Working capital
0.23
0.05
-6.9
-1.21
Other operating items
Operating
-20.11
-20.79
-23.22
-38.59
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.03
-0.31
-98.56
Free cash flow
-20.08
-20.76
-23.53
-137.15
Equity raised
-121.34
-90.62
-68.96
64.27
Investing
0.01
0
0
-92.2
Financing
13.4
12.79
15.47
18.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-128.01
-98.6
-77.03
-146.47
No Record Found
