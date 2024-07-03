Transgene Biotek Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.06
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.06
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.65
0.05
0.04
0.04
Total Income
0.1
0.7
0.1
0.09
0.09
Total Expenditure
0.14
0.46
0.31
0.15
0.17
PBIDT
-0.03
0.24
-0.22
-0.06
-0.08
Interest
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.03
PBDT
-0.05
0.22
-0.25
-0.1
-0.11
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.07
0.2
-0.27
-0.12
-0.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.07
0.2
-0.27
-0.12
-0.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.07
0.2
-0.27
-0.12
-0.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
0.03
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
75.77
75.77
75.77
75.77
75.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-50
480
-440
-120
-160
PBDTM(%)
-83.33
440
-500
-200
-220
PATM(%)
-116.66
400
-540
-240
-260
