iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transgene Biotek Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.76
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Transgene Biotek Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.16

0

0.11

0.28

yoy growth (%)

4,642.12

-96.97

-57.89

54.7

Raw materials

-0.06

-0.01

-0.04

0

As % of sales

35.87

413.59

41.19

0

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.28

-0.32

-0.55

As % of sales

145.04

8,098.38

277.29

197.34

Other costs

-0.38

-0.56

-1.84

-2.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

229.15

15,743.79

1,562.21

814.56

Operating profit

-0.52

-0.86

-2.1

-2.56

OPM

-310.07

-24,155.76

-1,780.7

-911.9

Depreciation

-9.9

-9.89

-9.89

-17.52

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.38

-1.02

-0.43

Other income

0.26

0.17

7.37

0.65

Profit before tax

-10.43

-10.96

-5.65

-19.86

Taxes

0

0

-0.78

0

Tax rate

0

0

13.9

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.43

-10.96

-6.43

-19.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-10.43

-10.96

-6.43

-19.86

yoy growth (%)

-4.82

70.26

-67.58

-7.78

NPM

-6,153.43

-3,06,601.7

-5,445.26

-7,071.71

Transgene Biotek : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Transgene Biotek Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.