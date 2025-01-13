Transgene Biotek Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
75.77
75.77
75.77
75.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-82.64
-81.98
-75.97
-71.11
Net Worth
-6.87
-6.21
-0.2
4.66
Minority Interest
Debt
14
13.12
12.02
11.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.13
6.9
11.82
15.99
Fixed Assets
8.22
8.32
13.26
23.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.11
0.11
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.21
-1.51
-1.57
-7.21
Inventories
0.03
0.03
0.09
0.02
Inventory Days
43.05
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
24.08
24.02
23.74
23.76
Sundry Creditors
-0.2
-0.23
-0.2
-0.24
Creditor Days
516.66
Other Current Liabilities
-25.12
-25.33
-25.2
-30.75
Cash
0.01
0
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
7.12
6.91
11.82
16
