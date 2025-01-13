iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transgene Biotek Ltd Balance Sheet

4.03
(-1.71%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:09:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Transgene Biotek Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

75.77

75.77

75.77

75.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-82.64

-81.98

-75.97

-71.11

Net Worth

-6.87

-6.21

-0.2

4.66

Minority Interest

Debt

14

13.12

12.02

11.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.13

6.9

11.82

15.99

Fixed Assets

8.22

8.32

13.26

23.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.1

0.11

0.11

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.21

-1.51

-1.57

-7.21

Inventories

0.03

0.03

0.09

0.02

Inventory Days

43.05

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

24.08

24.02

23.74

23.76

Sundry Creditors

-0.2

-0.23

-0.2

-0.24

Creditor Days

516.66

Other Current Liabilities

-25.12

-25.33

-25.2

-30.75

Cash

0.01

0

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

7.12

6.91

11.82

16

Transgene Biotek : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Transgene Biotek Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.