Transgene Biotek Ltd Summary

Founded in March, 1990 by Dr. Koteswara Rao, Transgene Biotek Ltd was one of the first Biotechnology companies in India. Although Transgene began life manufacturing and selling diagnostic kits, it soon moved on to true biotech research, including the research and development of vaccines, oncology , New drug delivery technologies etc. The first major success came when it sold genetically engineered recombinant Hepatitis B vaccine technology along with novel and patented process in 1999 to the Serum Institute, Pune.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of research and development and manufacture of various medical reagents, both chemical and immuno-diagnostic reagents for qualitative and quantitative estimation of bio-chemical parameters and diagnosis of diseases respectively.Transgene Bioteks products are exported to Africa, Russia, China, Malaysia and the Phillipines. The company chalked out a new project for setting up a manufacturing facility costing Rs. 30 crore at the Anrich Industrial Area, Bollaram. TBL is working of four new plants comprising of Oral deliver of proteins and peptides; DNA vaccines; fusion proteins and bio therapeutics. The new project is funded through preferential offer to Batterymarch Financial Management USA and Other Financial Institutions (FIs).The Company absorbed the transfer of technology from RBB Inc, USA for the manufacture and marketing of Erythropoietin during year 2003. The Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of M/S Saket Biotechnologies Private Limited (SBPL) with the Company was implemented and made effective on 7th February, 2005. In terms of the said Scheme of Amalgamation, 60,60,000 Equity Shares were allotted to the Sharesholders of M/S Saket Biotechnologies Private limited on 27 April 2005.In 2012-13, the Company started the commercial production of Omega-3 DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) . It formulated the molecule belonging to a very large global pharma company for undergoing studies at its own chosen facilities in USA during year 2020-21. Transgene has been developing novel oral and nasal formulations for the delivery of various protein and peptide-based biologicals through oral and intra-nasal routes. Transgene is focused on developing novel therapies in the areas of Oncology, Auto-Immune diseases and new drug delivery technologies, that have the potential to substantially improve the quality of life of patients in areas of unmet medical need.