Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

TRANSGENE BIOTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half yearly ended on September 30 2024. 2) To consider and approve the Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half yearly ended on ended September 30 2024. 3) To consider and approve the Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting for the financial Year 2023-24 and other related matters thereto. 4) To consider and approve Directors Report and the annexure thereon for the financial year 2023-24. 5) To fix Record Date Book Closure date and E voting dates etc. 6) To Appoint a Scrutinizer for the e voting Process. 7) To transact such other business as may be required. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024) Revised Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

TRANSGENE BIOTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In order to transact following businesses. Outcome of the Board Meeting. The Unaudited Financial Results . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 12 May 2024

TRANSGENE BIOTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2) Any other Business matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Audited Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024