To the Members of

Transglobe Foods Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Transglobe Foods Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the AuditorsResponsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by theCentral Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

3. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

4. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

5. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material misstatement.

iv. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

v. As per the Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, but the audit trail has not been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

6. The company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year and hence the company is in compliance with the requirement of section 197 of companies act, 2013.

For Bilimoria Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No: 101490W Prakash Mehta Partner Membership no: 030382 UDIN: 24030382BKFJCN6175 Place of Signature: Mumbai Date: 16th May 2024

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TRANSGLOBE FOODS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i. (a) The company does not hold any Property Plant & Equipment during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company does not have any intangible asset during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(i)(b) is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The company does not hold any Property Plant & Equipment during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The company does not have any inventory during the year, Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company have not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 50 Millions in aggregate from any Bank on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither, directly or indirectly, granted any loan, or provided guarantee or security to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of Section 185 of the Act nor made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

vi. The provisions of sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective July 1, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Further, Undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof, which were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (?) Period to which the amount relates Dire Date Date of Payment Remarks, If any Maharashtra Professional Tax Act Professional Tax (Co. & Directors) 7,500 April 2021- to March 2022 30th Time 2022 NA NA Maharashtra Professional Tax Act Professional Tax (Co. & Directors) 2,500 April 2022- to March 2023 30th Time 2023 NA NA Maharashtra Professional Tax Act Professional Tax (Employees) 500 April 2019 to March 2020 30th Time 2020 NA NA Maharashtra Professional Tax Act Professional Tax (Employees) 2,500 April 2020 March 2021 to 30th 2021 Time NA NA Maharashtra Professional Tax Act Professional Tax 2,400 April 2021 March 2022 to 30th 2022 Time NA NA Maharashtra Professional Tax Act Professional Tax 1,200 April 2022 March 2023 to 30th 2023 Time NA NA Maharashtra Professional Tax Act Professional Tax 1,200 April 2022 to March 2023 30th Time 2023 NA NA Maharashtra Professional Tax Act Professional Tax 1,300 October 2023 - to March 2024 30th Time 2024 NA NA

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees

State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, no money was raised by way of term loans. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture. Hence reporting under the Clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture. Hence, reporting under the Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company nor on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) We have not come across of any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2023, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards. Further, the Company is not required to constitute an Audit Committee under Section 177 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. Based on the overall review of financial statements, the Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year amounting to 18,53,683 and has not incurred any cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xvii) of the Order are applicable to the Company.

xviii.

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Audit Report

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Transglobe Foods Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of fraud & errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companys Act2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by theInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.