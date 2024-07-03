iifl-logo-icon 1
Transglobe Foods Ltd Share Price

209.45
(-0.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:43:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open209.5
  • Day's High209.5
  • 52 Wk High262.55
  • Prev. Close209.5
  • Day's Low209.45
  • 52 Wk Low 106.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-49.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Transglobe Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

209.5

Prev. Close

209.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

209.5

Day's Low

209.45

52 Week's High

262.55

52 Week's Low

106.4

Book Value

-49.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Transglobe Foods Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Transglobe Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Transglobe Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.12%

Non-Promoter- 87.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Transglobe Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.42

0.42

0.42

0.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.77

-0.47

-0.46

-0.43

Net Worth

-0.35

-0.05

-0.04

-0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

1.77

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-65.42

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.57

As % of sales

0

0

0

89.1

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.02

0.01

-0.24

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0.16

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

0.1

-0.42

0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-65.42

Op profit growth

11.78

-30.98

-911.87

-89.25

EBIT growth

-262.92

-105.98

-937.66

-89.52

Net profit growth

-110.37

-174.56

-790.75

-87.19

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Transglobe Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Transglobe Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prabhakar Khakhar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hardik Poriya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hiren Surendra Makwana

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kavita Pandare

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Naresh Kabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transglobe Foods Ltd

Summary

Transglobe Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 11th November, 1986 and converted into a Public Limited Company by a special resolution on 25th January, 1993. Certificate of Change of Name has been issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on 29th March, 1993.The Company was earlier engaged in the production of processed fruits and vegetable products. Commercial production started in March, 1990. At present, the Company is in manufacturing producing, processing, importing and exporting of vegetarian and non-vegetarian processed foods from grain, cereals, seeds, vegetables, fruits, plants, oilseeds, edible oil, meal, fish and eggs.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Transglobe Foods Ltd share price today?

The Transglobe Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹209.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transglobe Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transglobe Foods Ltd is ₹3.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transglobe Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transglobe Foods Ltd is 0 and -4.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transglobe Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transglobe Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transglobe Foods Ltd is ₹106.4 and ₹262.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transglobe Foods Ltd?

Transglobe Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.04%, 3 Years at 37.84%, 1 Year at 84.09%, 6 Month at 48.00%, 3 Month at 53.42% and 1 Month at -6.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transglobe Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transglobe Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.87 %

