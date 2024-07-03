Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹209.5
Prev. Close₹209.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹209.5
Day's Low₹209.45
52 Week's High₹262.55
52 Week's Low₹106.4
Book Value₹-49.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.42
0.42
0.42
0.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.77
-0.47
-0.46
-0.43
Net Worth
-0.35
-0.05
-0.04
-0.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
1.77
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-65.42
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.57
As % of sales
0
0
0
89.1
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
0.01
-0.24
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0.16
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
0.1
-0.42
0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-65.42
Op profit growth
11.78
-30.98
-911.87
-89.25
EBIT growth
-262.92
-105.98
-937.66
-89.52
Net profit growth
-110.37
-174.56
-790.75
-87.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prabhakar Khakhar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hardik Poriya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hiren Surendra Makwana
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kavita Pandare
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Naresh Kabra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Transglobe Foods Ltd
Summary
Transglobe Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 11th November, 1986 and converted into a Public Limited Company by a special resolution on 25th January, 1993. Certificate of Change of Name has been issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on 29th March, 1993.The Company was earlier engaged in the production of processed fruits and vegetable products. Commercial production started in March, 1990. At present, the Company is in manufacturing producing, processing, importing and exporting of vegetarian and non-vegetarian processed foods from grain, cereals, seeds, vegetables, fruits, plants, oilseeds, edible oil, meal, fish and eggs.
Read More
The Transglobe Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹209.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transglobe Foods Ltd is ₹3.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transglobe Foods Ltd is 0 and -4.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transglobe Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transglobe Foods Ltd is ₹106.4 and ₹262.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Transglobe Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.04%, 3 Years at 37.84%, 1 Year at 84.09%, 6 Month at 48.00%, 3 Month at 53.42% and 1 Month at -6.87%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.