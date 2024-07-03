Summary

Transglobe Foods Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 11th November, 1986 and converted into a Public Limited Company by a special resolution on 25th January, 1993. Certificate of Change of Name has been issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on 29th March, 1993.The Company was earlier engaged in the production of processed fruits and vegetable products. Commercial production started in March, 1990. At present, the Company is in manufacturing producing, processing, importing and exporting of vegetarian and non-vegetarian processed foods from grain, cereals, seeds, vegetables, fruits, plants, oilseeds, edible oil, meal, fish and eggs.

Read More