Transglobe Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.42
0.42
0.42
0.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.77
-0.47
-0.46
-0.43
Net Worth
-0.35
-0.05
-0.04
-0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0.48
0.29
0.34
0.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.13
0.24
0.3
0.26
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.11
0.14
0.18
Networking Capital
-0.02
0.12
0.15
0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.17
0.15
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.15
0
0.02
0.07
Total Assets
0.13
0.23
0.31
0.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.