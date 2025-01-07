Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
1.77
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-65.42
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.57
As % of sales
0
0
0
89.1
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
As % of sales
0
0
0
2.38
Other costs
-0.15
-0.12
-0.2
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
6.8
Operating profit
-0.18
-0.16
-0.24
0.03
OPM
0
0
0
1.71
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.16
0.18
2.4
0
Profit before tax
-0.02
0.01
-0.24
0.02
Taxes
0
0.16
0
0
Tax rate
-24.97
1,218.21
-0.06
21.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
0.18
-0.24
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
0.18
-0.24
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-110.37
-174.56
-790.75
-87.19
NPM
0
0
0
2.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.