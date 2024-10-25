Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

TRANSGLOBE FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report & Any other business with the permission of Chairman With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, October 25th 2024, which commenced at 3.30 pm and concluded at 4.30 p.m., inter alia other matters (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Considered and approved the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Board Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; Fixed the Date, Time & Venue of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company and approved the Notice for the same, on Monday 30th September 2024 at 09 am.

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

The Board has approved the appointment of Deepak Vyas as Company Secretary and Compliance officer.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

TRANSGLOBE FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1-the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2-take on records the Auditors Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results of the Company the quarter ended 30th June 2024 3-Anyother business matters with the permission of the chairperson Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today i.e., on 13th August 2024 at the Registered Office and the Board has considered and approved the following: 1- Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024;( Enclosed); 2- Auditors Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; ;( Enclosed) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

TRANSGLOBE FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. The Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; ii. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; and iii. To take on record the report of the Auditors on standalone Financial Statements. iv. Any other business with the permission of the chairperson. The Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday 16th May 2024, which commended at 7.30 PM and concluded at 09 PM inter alia considered and approved: i. The Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; ii. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; iii. The Auditors on standalone Financial Statements and the declaration that the Report of the Statutory Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 is attached herewith; iv. The appointment of Mr. Bhushan Adhatrao, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor of the Company pursuant to Section 138 of the Company Act, 2013 and rules made there under for the financial year 2024-2025; v. The appointment of Mr. Jaymin Modi, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. Please find enclosed results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.06.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024