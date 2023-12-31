To the Members of

Transpek Industry Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Transpek Industry Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘‘the standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the "Code of Ethics" issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, for the year ended March 31, 2024 and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matters How was the matter addressed in our audit Accounting of Leases Ind AS 116 on "Leases" (Ind AS 116) is complex and is an area of focus in our audit since the Company has leased large number of ISO tanks from various vendors and also has office buildings. Our audit procedures included the following: • Assessed and tested processes and controls in respect of the lease accounting standard (Ind AS 116); Under Ind AS 116 lessees are required to recognise a right-of- use (ROU) asset and a lease liability arising from a lease on the balance sheet. The lease liabilities are initially measured by discounting future lease payments during the lease term as per the contract/ arrangement. Assessed the Companys evaluation on the identification of leases based on the contractual agreements; • Assessed the key terms and conditions on sample basis of each lease with the underlying lease contract and evaluated computation of lease liabilities and Right of use of assets and its effect on standalone financial statements. Application of the Standard involves significant judgements and estimates including, determination of the discount rates and the lease term. Considering the materiality and additions of leases during the year, this matter is considered to be key audit matter. • Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 116 on "Leases". Refer Note 2.1(N) and Note 41 to the standalone financial statements. Key Audit Matters How was the matter addressed in our audit Evaluation of uncertain tax positions and litigations The Company has on-going legal matters relating to direct tax, indirect tax and other matters which requires significant management judgement to determine the likely outcome. In assessing the potential exposure of the on-going litigation, we have performed the following procedures: These matters are considered to be key audit matter given the magnitude of potential outflow of economic resources and uncertainty of potential outcome. • Obtaining from the management details of all completed / pending tax assessments and other litigations upto March 31, 2024; Refer Note 36 (A) to the standalone financial statements. • Understanding the status of pending tax demands and potential liability for the other pending litigations; Discussed with the Companys legal advisors to confirm the managements underlying assumptions and judgement for determining the potential liability and provisions and the possible outcome of the litigation. • Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 37 on "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets". Transactions with Related Parties The Company in its course of operations has entered into transactions with related parties. related parties, transactions entered into with them and the determination of arms length price involves significant judgement and estimates. Our audit approach for the transactions with related parties The identification of these involved the following: Considering the volume of transactions and materiality of the amounts, this matter is considered to be key audit matter. • Evaluation and testing of the design of internal controls and the secretarial process followed relating to identification of related parties and transactions with them; Refer Note 43 to the standalone financial statements. Confirming the regulatory requirements for the identification of related parties and transactions with these related parties, the determination of arms length pricing and the disclosures for the same in the standalone financial statements; • Evaluating management judgments and assumptions regarding transactions with Related Parties at Arms Length Price; • Review of sample agreements / contracts to compare the terms of the related parties transaction to those of identical or similar transaction with one or more unrelated parties and evaluated the business rationale for the same. • Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 24 on "Related Party Disclosures".

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTSRESPONSIBILITYFORTHESTANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management eitherdoubt on the Companys intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. statements,theBoardof • Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant any significant during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit andLoss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified underSection 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A";

g. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 36 A to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as required under the applicable law or accounting standards;

iii. There has not been any amount which is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries [Refer Note 53 (vii) to the standalone financial statements];

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries [Refer Note 53 (viii) to the standalone financial statements];

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year endedMarch 31, 2024

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we enclose in the "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For BANSI S. MEHTA & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 100991W PARESH H. CLERK Partner Place : Mumbai Membership No. 036148 Dated : May 21, 2024 UDIN : 24036148BKHAZN3746

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in our Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Transpek Industry Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial to financialstatements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial those policies and procedures that: a. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; b. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and c. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For BANSI S. MEHTA & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 100991W PARESH H. CLERK Partner Place : Mumbai Membership No. 036148 Dated : May 21, 2024 UDIN : 24036148BKHAZN3746

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Transpek Industry Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

i. a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") and relevant details of Right-of-use Assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b. The management of the Company verifies PPE and Right-of-use Assets according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a of inventories has period of three years, which, in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals. Pursuant to the programme, certain items of PPE have been verified by the management during the year, and no material by the management is appropriate discrepancies have been noticed on such between verification

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has neither revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use Assets) nor revalued its Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable. ii. a. Physical verification conducted by the management during the year which, in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals; and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification

The discrepancies noticed on verification physical stock and book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. The Company has been sanctioned fund-based Working Capital limit in excess of 5 Crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account other than those as set out below:

( in lakhs)

Quarter ended Name of bank Particulars of Securities provided Amount as per books of account Amount as reported in the quarter end statement (Bank Statement) Amount of difference Reason for material discrepancies June 30, 2023 State Bank of India and Consortium of Banks Inventories 6,808.78 6,225.60 583.18 i. Change in value after completion of Limited Review for the quarter, after submission of statement to the bank as the details of stock submitted to the bank are based on the valuation determined during the immediate previous quarter. Trade Receivables 7,745.87 7,911.64 (165.77) ii. Stocks for exports considered as debtors based on GST invoices issued with movement of goods for the details submitted to the banks whereas in the books those are continued to be reflected as stocks or recorded as sells subsequent to the submission of statements to the banks. iii. On account of Debit/Credit notes have been issued or entries for sales or provision against debtors as the case may be, recognised subsequent to the submission of stock/book debt statements to bank. Inventories 5,379.93 4,231.58 1,148.35 i. Change in value after completion of Limited Review for the quarter, after submission of statement to the bank as the details of stock submitted to the bank are based on the valuation determined during the immediate previous quarter. September 30, 2023 State Bank of India and Consortium of Banks Trade Receivables 8,271.41 8,423.66 (152.25) ii. Stocks for exports considered as debtors based on GST invoices issued with movement of goods for the details submitted to the banks whereas in the books those are continued to be reflected as stocks or recorded as sells subsequent to the submission of statements to the banks. iii. On account of Debit/Credit notes have been issued or entries for sales or provision against debtors as the case may be, recognised subsequent to the submission of stock/book debt statements to bank.

Rs

Quarter ended Name of bank Particulars of Securities provided Amount as per books of account Amount as reported in the quarter end statement (Bank Statement) Amount of difference Reason for material discrepancies December 31, 2023 State Bank of India and Consortium of Banks Inventories 6,712.82 5,742.65 970.17 i. Change in value after completion of Limited Review for the quarter, after submission of statement to the bank as the details of stock submitted to the bank are based on the valuation determined during the immediate previous quarter. Trade Receivables 9,930.20 10,086.95 (156.75) ii. Stocks for exports considered as debtors based on GST invoices issued with movement of goods for the details submitted to the banks whereas in the books those are continued to be reflected as stocks or recorded as sells subsequent to the submission of statements to the banks. iii. On account of Debit/Credit notes have been issued or entries for sales or provision against debtors as the case may be, recognised subsequent to the submission of stock/book debt statements to bank. March 31, 2024 State Bank of India and Consortium of Banks Inventories 6,435.48 5,447.87 987.61 i. Difference in value of inventory as per books and stock statement is due to the reason that for bank stock, we only considered stock of RM, Fuel and Packing material whereas in books it includes RM, Fuel, Packing material and general stores. Trade Receivables 9,186.45 9,503.97 (317.52) ii. Stocks for exports considered as debtors based on GST invoices issued with movement of goods for the details submitted to the banks whereas in the books those are continued to be reflected as stocks or recorded as sells subsequent to the submission of statements to the banks.

Also refer Note 19.5 to the standalone financial statements.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, during the year, the Company has made an investment in subsidiary and granted advances in nature of loans to other parties, that is, other than companies, firms, Limited Liabilities Partnerships. However, the Company has not provided guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us,

a. A. The aggregate amount of investments made during the year, and the total investments as at the balance sheet date with respect to investments into subsidiary as specified below: below:

Investment into Subsidiary Amount in lakhs Balance outstanding as on April 1, 2023 1.00 Aggregate amount of investment made during the year 4.00 (Equity share has been issued for the investment made) Total investments in Subsidiary as 5.00 on March 31, 2024

B. The aggregate amount granted during the year, and the balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date with respect to unsecured loan to an employee as specified below:

Loans to employees Amount in lakhs Balance outstanding as on April 1, 2023 0.46 Aggregate amount granted during the year 0.84 (Advances given earlier converted into loan) Repayment during the year 0.55 Balance outstanding as on March 0.75 31, 2024

b. The investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of loans, as referred to above, are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. In respect of interest-free loan granted by the Company to an employee, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments are regular.

d. In respect of interest-free loan granted by the Company to an employee, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days as at the balance sheet date.

e. No loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company that have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties,

f. During the year, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or where no schedule for repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made. The Company has neither given any guarantee nor provided any security in connection with a loan to any person or other body corporate.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has complied with directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provision of Sections 73 to 76, or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance and Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to deposit accepted by the Company from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as specified by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the products manufactured by the Company and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the said accounts and records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, details of statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024 and the forum where the dispute is pending are given below:

S r . No. Name of Statute Nature of the dues Amount in lakhs Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. Service Tax Service Tax (including penalty) 121.52 2015 to 2017 High Court, Gujarat 2. Service Tax Service Tax (including penalty) 161.32 2013 to 2015 Commissioner, Vadodara *(6.53) 3. Service Tax Service Tax (including penalty) 220.30 2013 to 2017 Commissioner, Vadodara *(23.18) 4. Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (including penalty) 25.64 2007 to 2014 CESTAT, Mumbai *(4.93) 5. Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST (including Penalty) 6.78 2017-18 Commissioner, Vadodara *(0.68)

* Indicates amount deposited or paid under dispute viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any transaction relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

ix. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, no term loans have been obtained by the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that during the year the Company has not taken any funds from an entity or person, on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

x. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. On the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

b. To the best of our knowledge, no report under Section 143 (12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year and upto the date of this report. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv a. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. The reports of the internal auditors for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, have been considered by us in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with its directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a. As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; the Company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year; The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the ReserveBank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Company does not have any CIC as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated the information so provided.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, for Corporate Social Responsibility, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.