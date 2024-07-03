SectorChemicals
Open₹1,697
Prev. Close₹1,636.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.68
Day's High₹1,697
Day's Low₹1,625
52 Week's High₹2,185
52 Week's Low₹1,459.8
Book Value₹1,413.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)918.83
P/E23.71
EPS69.03
Divi. Yield0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
667.82
581.06
478.72
374.23
Net Worth
673.41
586.65
484.31
379.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
339.4
565.63
366.56
316.57
yoy growth (%)
-39.99
54.3
15.78
11.58
Raw materials
-162.57
-260.33
-192.19
-148.61
As % of sales
47.9
46.02
52.43
46.94
Employee costs
-44.42
-49.08
-37.36
-34.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
25.54
93.52
35.02
42.4
Depreciation
-28.5
-25.9
-9.92
-8.63
Tax paid
-2.22
-20.57
-8.61
-12.42
Working capital
12.3
-16.96
38.32
14.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.99
54.3
15.78
11.58
Op profit growth
-59.92
125.15
-0.67
12.77
EBIT growth
-67.13
133.89
-9.21
21.73
Net profit growth
-68.03
176.27
-11.92
40.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
579.63
826.9
599.11
339.4
565.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
579.63
826.9
599.11
339.4
565.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.16
17.81
28.38
17.26
17.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
A C Shroff
Managing Director
Bimal V Mehta
Non Executive Director
D K Shroff
Non Executive Director
Ravi A Shroff
Independent Non Exe. Director
A M Tiwari
Joint Managing Director
Avtar Singh
Independent Director
Rajeev M Pandia
Independent Director
Vijay Maniar
Independent Director
RITA AMITABH TEAOTIA
Independent Director
Maulik D Mehta
Independent Director
Ram Devidayal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alak D Vyas
Reports by Transpek Industry Ltd
Summary
Transpek Industry Limited is a leading global supplier for chlorinated products to various industry sectors ranging from Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals and dyes to pigments. The Company has an excellent experience in manufacturing of products using chlorinated chemistry presenting unending opportunities for supply of intermediates and speciality chemicals suitable for multiple applications. Presently, the Company is is into the manufacturing and export of a range of chemicals servicing the requirements of customers from a diverse range of industries - Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Advanced Polymers, etc.Established in October, 1965, Transpek Industry Limited (TIL) went public in Sep.78. It started with the manufacture of acrylic plastic sheets at its plant at Atladra (Vadodra district), Gujarat. In 1969, Company discontinued manufacturing acrylic sheets and started manufacturing chemicals. TIL started off with products like sodium hexameta phosphate, sodium tripoly phosphate, phosphoric acid, etc. In 1978, it expanded to manufacture sodium hydrosulphite (hydro), sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate (safolite), thionyl chloride and sulphur dioxide, most of these being manufactured for the first time in India. TIL entered the global scenario in 1987 and is a government-recognised Export House.The company manufactures a wide range of chemicals and intermediates which include sodium hydrosulphite, sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate, zinc formaldehyde sulphoxylate (safolin),
The Transpek Industry Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1645 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transpek Industry Ltd is ₹918.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transpek Industry Ltd is 23.71 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transpek Industry Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transpek Industry Ltd is ₹1459.8 and ₹2185 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Transpek Industry Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.09%, 3 Years at -8.25%, 1 Year at -9.62%, 6 Month at -6.63%, 3 Month at -1.83% and 1 Month at -1.00%.
