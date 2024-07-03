Summary

Transpek Industry Limited is a leading global supplier for chlorinated products to various industry sectors ranging from Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals and dyes to pigments. The Company has an excellent experience in manufacturing of products using chlorinated chemistry presenting unending opportunities for supply of intermediates and speciality chemicals suitable for multiple applications. Presently, the Company is is into the manufacturing and export of a range of chemicals servicing the requirements of customers from a diverse range of industries - Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Advanced Polymers, etc.Established in October, 1965, Transpek Industry Limited (TIL) went public in Sep.78. It started with the manufacture of acrylic plastic sheets at its plant at Atladra (Vadodra district), Gujarat. In 1969, Company discontinued manufacturing acrylic sheets and started manufacturing chemicals. TIL started off with products like sodium hexameta phosphate, sodium tripoly phosphate, phosphoric acid, etc. In 1978, it expanded to manufacture sodium hydrosulphite (hydro), sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate (safolite), thionyl chloride and sulphur dioxide, most of these being manufactured for the first time in India. TIL entered the global scenario in 1987 and is a government-recognised Export House.The company manufactures a wide range of chemicals and intermediates which include sodium hydrosulphite, sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate, zinc formaldehyde sulphoxylate (safolin),

