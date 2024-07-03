iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transpek Industry Ltd Share Price

1,645
(0.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,697
  • Day's High1,697
  • 52 Wk High2,185
  • Prev. Close1,636.6
  • Day's Low1,625
  • 52 Wk Low 1,459.8
  • Turnover (lac)2.68
  • P/E23.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,413.13
  • EPS69.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)918.83
  • Div. Yield0.86
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Transpek Industry Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,697

Prev. Close

1,636.6

Turnover(Lac.)

2.68

Day's High

1,697

Day's Low

1,625

52 Week's High

2,185

52 Week's Low

1,459.8

Book Value

1,413.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

918.83

P/E

23.71

EPS

69.03

Divi. Yield

0.86

Transpek Industry Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 14

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Transpek Industry Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Transpek Industry Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.20%

Foreign: 0.19%

Indian: 57.27%

Non-Promoter- 1.91%

Institutions: 1.91%

Non-Institutions: 40.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Transpek Industry Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

667.82

581.06

478.72

374.23

Net Worth

673.41

586.65

484.31

379.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

339.4

565.63

366.56

316.57

yoy growth (%)

-39.99

54.3

15.78

11.58

Raw materials

-162.57

-260.33

-192.19

-148.61

As % of sales

47.9

46.02

52.43

46.94

Employee costs

-44.42

-49.08

-37.36

-34.96

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

25.54

93.52

35.02

42.4

Depreciation

-28.5

-25.9

-9.92

-8.63

Tax paid

-2.22

-20.57

-8.61

-12.42

Working capital

12.3

-16.96

38.32

14.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.99

54.3

15.78

11.58

Op profit growth

-59.92

125.15

-0.67

12.77

EBIT growth

-67.13

133.89

-9.21

21.73

Net profit growth

-68.03

176.27

-11.92

40.88

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

579.63

826.9

599.11

339.4

565.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

579.63

826.9

599.11

339.4

565.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.16

17.81

28.38

17.26

17.39

View Annually Results

Transpek Industry Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Transpek Industry Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A C Shroff

Managing Director

Bimal V Mehta

Non Executive Director

D K Shroff

Non Executive Director

Ravi A Shroff

Independent Non Exe. Director

A M Tiwari

Joint Managing Director

Avtar Singh

Independent Director

Rajeev M Pandia

Independent Director

Vijay Maniar

Independent Director

RITA AMITABH TEAOTIA

Independent Director

Maulik D Mehta

Independent Director

Ram Devidayal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alak D Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transpek Industry Ltd

Summary

Transpek Industry Limited is a leading global supplier for chlorinated products to various industry sectors ranging from Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals and dyes to pigments. The Company has an excellent experience in manufacturing of products using chlorinated chemistry presenting unending opportunities for supply of intermediates and speciality chemicals suitable for multiple applications. Presently, the Company is is into the manufacturing and export of a range of chemicals servicing the requirements of customers from a diverse range of industries - Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Advanced Polymers, etc.Established in October, 1965, Transpek Industry Limited (TIL) went public in Sep.78. It started with the manufacture of acrylic plastic sheets at its plant at Atladra (Vadodra district), Gujarat. In 1969, Company discontinued manufacturing acrylic sheets and started manufacturing chemicals. TIL started off with products like sodium hexameta phosphate, sodium tripoly phosphate, phosphoric acid, etc. In 1978, it expanded to manufacture sodium hydrosulphite (hydro), sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate (safolite), thionyl chloride and sulphur dioxide, most of these being manufactured for the first time in India. TIL entered the global scenario in 1987 and is a government-recognised Export House.The company manufactures a wide range of chemicals and intermediates which include sodium hydrosulphite, sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate, zinc formaldehyde sulphoxylate (safolin),
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Transpek Industry Ltd share price today?

The Transpek Industry Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1645 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transpek Industry Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transpek Industry Ltd is ₹918.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transpek Industry Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transpek Industry Ltd is 23.71 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transpek Industry Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transpek Industry Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transpek Industry Ltd is ₹1459.8 and ₹2185 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transpek Industry Ltd?

Transpek Industry Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.09%, 3 Years at -8.25%, 1 Year at -9.62%, 6 Month at -6.63%, 3 Month at -1.83% and 1 Month at -1.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transpek Industry Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transpek Industry Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.47 %
Institutions - 1.91 %
Public - 40.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Transpek Industry Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.